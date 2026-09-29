The three new episodes follow REVERB, Seabound and Amini as they scale solutions in music, shipping and sovereign AI infrastructure from prototype to global impact.

TIME Studios and Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading authority for project professionals, today announced Season 2 of The Solutionaries, a documentary series about the project success behind climate solutions that scale and what it takes to move from a solution that works once to one that works everywhere. All three episodes are available today on TIME.com. The series follows the innovators and the project leaders working to validate each solution, prepare it for real-world conditions, and build the operations to deliver it.

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Season 2 spans three continents and features Adam Gardner and Lauren Sullivan of REVERB, Alisha Fredriksson of Seabound, and Kate Kallot of Amini. Together, their work across music, maritime decarbonization, and artificial intelligence is addressing urgent global challenges. Their stories demonstrate how meaningful change happens when companies connect their vision with the right people, resources, strategy, and disciplined delivery.

The ability to turn ambition into execution has become a defining business capability as organizations face mounting pressure to reinvent and deliver sustainable change. Sustainability is also known to drive resilience while boosting value realization1, however a recent PMI report shows many organizations (59%) are still struggling to fully integrate it at the project and function level. The Solutionaries show how that execution gap gets closed, following three teams as they apply project management discipline to the work of validating, financing, and operationalizing a climate solution.

"We need bold ideas to solve the world's biggest challenges, but ideas alone don't drive change. Progress happens when people turn vision into action," said Menaka Gopinath, Chief Marketing Officer at PMI. "Projects are how great ideas become real, and the professionals who lead them make that possible. The Solutionaries are transforming live music, reducing shipping emissions, and building sovereign AI to unlock better climate, economic and social intelligence demonstrating the power of project management to deliver real, measurable progress."

Produced in partnership with TIME Studios and Good is the New Cool, and directed by Edward Buckles Jr., The Solutionaries highlights the often unseen work behind transformative ideas. The series explores how innovation moves from concept to lasting value through collaboration, resilience, and determined execution.

"TIME Studios is proud to continue our partnership with PMI to tell stories about the people moving bold ideas into action," said Jeff Smith, Head of Production at TIME Studios. "Season 2 shines a light on the global approach these Solutionaries are taking to address the growing climate crisis, while showing the hands-on project work that's required to turn possibility into progress."

Season 2 Episodes

REVERB (US based)

Live music brings millions of people together every year, but the tours, festivals, and events that make those experiences possible also carry a significant environmental footprint. REVERB is the music industry's leading sustainability nonprofit, partnering with artists, tours, festivals, and venues to reduce the environmental impact of live music while engaging millions of fans to take action. Founded in 2004 by environmentalist Lauren Sullivan and musician Adam Gardner of the band Guster, REVERB works alongside artists and their teams to turn sustainability goals into practical solutions across complex live events and touring operations. To date, REVERB has worked on 400 tours, engaged fans in more than 8.6 million actions, helped eliminate more than 4.6 million single-use plastic bottles, addressed 464,000+ metric tons of CO2e, and raised more than $26 million for environmental and social causes.

Seabound (UK based)

The global economy depends on an enormous shipping network that moves the goods people use every day, yet that same system is also a significant source of emissions. Seabound is an award-winning startup decarbonizing global shipping with modular onboard carbon capture technology. Seabound's containerized system bolts onto exhaust stacks to capture up to 95% of CO2 and sulphur emissions from engine exhaust gas. Seabound has completed two world-first pilots with top tier shipping companies, won 10+ industry awards, and raised over $10 million in equity and grant funding from Lowercarbon Capital, Y Combinator, Collab Fund, the UK Department for Transport, and the European Space Agency.

Amini (Barbados Kenya based)

Data increasingly shapes how countries make decisions, from economic development and public services to climate resilience. Yet much of the information governments need remains trapped in paper records, fragmented across institutions, dependent on infrastructure they do not control.

Amini builds sovereign AI infrastructure that helps countries in the Global South control their data, run intelligence locally, strengthen local capability and govern their data locally. Founded in 2022 by Kate Kallot, a former technology executive, Amini began by addressing environmental data scarcity and has since expanded its mission to strengthen the data, connectivity, and compute systems that power economic and social development.

Today, the company works across roughly a dozen countries, has digitized more than 10 million historical and institutional records that were previously difficult to access and use, trained 15,000 data scientists and developers as part of its effort to build long-term AI capacity across the Global South, and in Barbados stood up a national AI stack now used daily by the Prime Minister and her government and serving citizens in more than 90 languages.

All three episodes of Season 2 of The Solutionaries are available beginning September 29 at time.com/PMI/thesolutionaries.

About Project Management Institute (PMI)

PMI is the leading authority in project success. Since 1969, PMI has shone a light on the people and advanced practices behind successful projects. Supported by a global community of millions of project professionals and by thousands of corporations, government agencies and academic institutions, PMI provides the knowledge, resources and certifications to lead projects and transformations effectively and responsibly. Join PMI in elevating our world one project at a time. Connect with us at www.pmi.org, linkedin.com/company/projectmanagementinstitute, on Instagram @pmi_org, and on TikTok @PMInstitute.

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About TIME Studios

From one of the most globally iconic brands, TIME Studios is an Emmy Award-winning television and film studio as well as an award-winning immersive and branded content studio, focused on the development, production, and distribution of premium unscripted and scripted storytelling that moves the world. With technical innovation and a brand defining visual language that dates back 102 years, TIME Studios aims to impact communities and the world at large with ideas that forge true progress. Combining the industry's leading creators with TIME, one of the most trusted brands that reaches an audience of over 120 million people globally, TIME Studios is uniquely positioned to bring massive audiences to the world's most impactful stories.

1 Morgan Stanley, Sustainable Signals: Corporates 2025

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