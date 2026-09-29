International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. ("IGI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: IGIC) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

The results, along with an accompanying slide presentation, will be posted in the Investors section of the Company website at www.iginsure.com.

The Company will host an investor teleconference, including a question-and-answer period, on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 financial results. The teleconference can be accessed by dialling 1-844-881-0137 (U.S. callers), or 1-412-902-6508 (international callers), and asking to join the IGI call approximately 10 minutes in advance of the start of the call.

A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of the Company website at www.iginsure.com, and the webcast will be archived in the Investors section of the Company website.

About IGI:

IGI is an international specialty risks commercial insurer and reinsurer underwriting a diverse portfolio of specialty lines. Established in 2001, IGI has a worldwide portfolio of energy, property, general aviation, construction engineering, ports terminals, marine cargo, marine trades, contingency, political violence, financial institutions, general third-party liability (casualty), legal expenses, professional indemnity, D&O, marine liability and reinsurance treaty business. Registered in Bermuda, with operations in Bermuda, London, Malta, Dubai, Amman, Oslo, Kuala Lumpur, Casablanca, and GIFT City, India, IGI aims to deliver outstanding levels of service to clients and brokers. IGI is rated "A" (Excellent)/Stable by AM Best and "A" (Strong)/Stable by S&P Global Ratings. For more information about IGI, please visit www.iginsure.com.

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Contacts:

IGI Investor Media Contacts:

Robin Sidders, Head of Corporate Relations

Email: robin.sidders@iginsure.com



Ahmad Jabsheh, AVP, Corporate Relations

Email: ahmad.jabsheh@iginsure.com