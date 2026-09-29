Second multinational launch builds on January prostate debut, extending cross-country oncology evidence ahead of ESMO 2026

Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to improving cancer care and advancing research using real-world data, today announced the launch of Breast Cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) Panoramic datasets in the UK, Germany, and Japan. This marks the next phase of Flatiron's global evidence expansion, following the company's first multinational Panoramic data launch for prostate cancer in January 2026, to deliver longitudinal, AI-extracted real-world data built on a common data model across geographies.

Flatiron is the first and only company to deliver truly global real-world data in these key oncology indications. Globally, breast cancer and lung cancer represent two of the highest-burden oncology indications, with rapidly evolving treatment landscapes and significant regional variation in how novel therapies are accessed and sequenced. Yet real-world evidence across international borders has historically been fragmented, limiting researchers' ability to generate fit-for-purpose insights for global development and access decisions.

Flatiron's new Breast Cancer and NSCLC Panoramic datasets in the UK, Germany, and Japan unlock two times more patients than the previously available data offerings across both tumor types and geographies. Built on the same common data model that underpins Flatiron's US breast cancer and NSCLC Panoramic datasets-which span nearly 1.5M patients-these offerings enable researchers to analyze treatment patterns, biomarker-defined cohorts, and outcomes with consistency across markets.

"Flatiron is building the singular destination for global oncology intelligence," said Kate Estep, Chief Product Officer at Flatiron Health. "Extending our Panoramic data to breast cancer and NSCLC globally is the natural next step in connecting fragmented global records into a unified evidence platform and bringing patients access to advances sooner."

The breast cancer Panoramic datasets deliver subtype and biomarker depth across the full spectrum of disease from early to metastatic settings. The NSCLC Panoramic datasets deliver biomarker depth, staging detail, and treatment sequencing across the lung cancer continuum. All datasets are validated against Flatiron's rigorous quality standards using the VALID framework, reflect real-world clinical practice, and are built by expert teams local to each geography.

"Breast cancer and lung cancer care look different across countries-not only because biology may differ, but because access, testing, treatment available, and standards of care vary across health systems," said Emily Castellanos, MD, MPH, Senior Medical Director and Head of Research Oncology at Flatiron Health. "These datasets address a critical evidence gap for global life sciences teams: extending the mature real-world evidence capabilities established in the U.S. to markets across Europe and Asia, enabling teams to study how precision medicine is actually delivered, identify unmet need with rigor, and generate the insights necessary to bring the next generation of therapies to all patients sooner."

Research applications enabled by Flatiron's multinational Panoramic datasets include:

Cross-market comparison of precision medicine adoption: Leveraging common data models to evaluate the uptake and sequencing of novel therapies across geographies.

Comparative effectiveness of emerging drug classes: Using longitudinal treatment data and outcomes to compare the efficacy and safety of new therapeutic classes against existing standards of care.

Longitudinal outcomes across disease stages: Analyzing the long-term impact of treatment sequencing from early-stage through advanced/metastatic settings, including recurrence patterns and survival outcomes.

Characterization of rare, biomarker-defined subgroups: Utilizing specimen-level biomarker data to identify and characterize patient cohorts with rare mutations or molecular profiles.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health transforms cancer care and research through a unified, global oncology engine powered by expert-validated AI and deep clinical and scientific expertise. Built from the experiences of millions of patients across the US, UK, Germany, and Japan, our real-world evidence informs the research, regulatory, commercial, and treatment decisions shaping oncology today. In the US, our point-of-care technology empowers clinicians to deliver smarter, more connected care while generating deeper insights that help advance cancer research. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

About Panoramic Data

Panoramic data is Flatiron's foundational real-world data, flexibly designed to meet the needs of biopharma's evolving research priorities with biomarker depth, scaled outcomes, and longitudinal data across 6M+ patients. Panoramic data is a comprehensive data solution that spans disease settings and supports assessments of high priority subgroups of interest. Flatiron offers Panoramic data across geographies, solid tumors, and hematologic malignancies to maximize use cases across oncology portfolios.

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Media Contact

Nina Toor

press@flatiron.com