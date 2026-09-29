New advanced Databricks and Snowflake support, plus dashboard views that turn deployment data into delivery metrics and ROI for your entire estate

Today, Redgate Software announced a major expansion of Redgate Flyway Enterprise, extending its advanced database change control capabilities to Databricks and Snowflake. The move enables enterprises to apply a consistent standard of governance across both operational databases and modern analytics platforms.

Alongside the expanded platform support, Redgate is launching Flyway Insights, a new dashboard capability that gives technology leaders visibility into database delivery performance across their estate. Flyway Insights tracks industry-standard DORA metrics and quantifies the financial impact of database change control, helping organizations demonstrate the value their governance practices are delivering.

"As data estates become more complex, enterprises need a consistent way to govern change across the different platforms they rely on," said Jakub Lamik, CEO of Redgate. "Extending advanced change control to Databricks and Snowflake means teams can apply the same governance standards across more of their data estate. With Flyway Insights, leaders also have the visibility to understand how database delivery is performing and demonstrate the financial value that change control is creating."

Redgate's 2026 State of the Database Landscape Report reveals that 47% of organizations find it difficult to accurately measure the ROI from tools they've invested in. The report also found that analytic insights and strategy are often split across four or more teams. These silos prevent leadership from seeing the full financial impact of their investments and leave no single department with a complete picture of the returns. Flyway Insights and the updates to Flyway Enterprise directly address these industry challenges.

Flyway Enterprise now brings advanced capabilities including version control, schema comparison, drift detection, policy checks, automated rollback scripts and audit trails to Databricks and Snowflake. This enables teams to apply the same consistent standard of change control across modern analytics platforms and operational databases such as SQL Server, Oracle and PostgreSQL.

The expanded capabilities complement each platform's native tooling, giving teams greater consistency in how schema changes are tracked, reviewed and audited as they move across the data estate. For organizations running analytics and AI workloads on these platforms, this provides greater control over the database changes that underpin those environments.

Flyway Insights brings deployment data from across teams into a single dashboard, giving technology leaders a real-time view of database delivery performance across the data estate. It tracks core DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) metrics alongside financial measures that help quantify the impact of database change control, giving organizations clearer evidence of the value generated through Flyway Enterprise.

Hamish Watson, Managing Director at Morph iT Limited, a company dedicated to helping purify, mature, and perfect business value based on DevOps philosophies, commented: "One of the great things I've found using Flyway is that the platform can change, but the way we govern database change doesn't have to. Whether we're working with SQL Server, Oracle or Databricks, Flyway gives my company and my clients the same repeatable controls around versioning, drift, auditability and deployment, which makes it much easier to manage change consistently across the whole estate."

Public previews of advanced capabilities for Databricks and Snowflake, along with the Flyway Insights dashboard, are available today. Learn more about Flyway Insights.

About Redgate

Redgate puts businesses in control of their databases, supporting automation with confidence, enabling secure scaling and helping people to realize value and unlock growth through AI.

Redgate's portfolio of solutions helps organizations reliably solve the complex challenges of database management across the Database DevOps lifecycle. We make life easier for IT leaders, development and operations teams, increasing efficiency, reducing errors, and protecting business-critical data.

More than 200,000 data professionals across the globe, including 92% of the Fortune 100, rely on Redgate's solutions to enable automation, resilience and efficiency throughout the database lifecycle, ensuring they get the most value out of their databases.

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