The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the launch of an AI-powered security investigation agent (the "SOC Agent") built with Amazon Web Services' Amazon Bedrock. The solution automates the investigation of security alerts in OCC's Security Operations Center, delivers interpretable and auditable results, and creates a human-in-the-loop feedback system to continuously improve.

"At OCC, protecting the markets we serve starts with the strength of our security operations. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility, OCC operates a Security Operations Center that must investigate a steady stream of security alerts quickly, consistently, and to a defensible standard," said Ben Le, Deputy Chief Security Officer. "The SOC Agent was designed to automate an investigative workflow while keeping OCC's security experts firmly in control of the process and its outcomes."

The SOC Agent conducts investigations by running agentic loops against OCC's security data in its Security Information and Event Management Platform, working through an alert the way an analyst would: forming a line of inquiry, retrieving the relevant evidence, evaluating what it finds, and deciding what to examine next. The agent reduces manual effort and variability, and frees skilled analysts to concentrate on analysis, escalations, and the most complex cases.

"The SOC agent OCC developed on Amazon Bedrock is a great example of agentic AI delivering immediate business value. This approach uses AI to augment an existing approach to investigation workflows while preserving the critical human judgment that security requires," said Jeff Axelrad, Director, Financial Services Governance, Risk, and Compliance, AWS.

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 22 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2026. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929746910/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

OCC Public Relations

PublicRelations@theocc.com