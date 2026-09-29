I-SEC navigates growing complexity with optimization-improving efficiency and ensuring regulatory compliance while keeping employee needs in mind.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, and its partner Syntro, a provider of workforce scheduling solutions, are helping organizations like I-SEC, an international provider of airport security services, make better operational decisions in increasingly complex and highly regulated operating environments.

As organizations face growing pressure to balance labor costs, regulatory requirements, service levels, and employee needs, many are turning to mathematical optimization to improve operational decision making. Airport security workforce planning is particularly complex, requiring organizations to align staffing levels with changing passenger volumes while adhering to strict regulations, accounting for required breaks and certifications, and ensuring coverage across multiple locations and checkpoints.

Working with Syntro, I-SEC implemented a shift generator that leverages Gurobi's solver. Rather than assigning employees directly to schedules, the solution first generates an optimal set of shifts based on demand patterns, regulatory constraints, required breaks, walking times between locations, and transitions across security checkpoints.

By aligning staffing levels more precisely with operational needs, I-SEC has reduced inefficiencies and achieved a 4-5% reduction in overall labor costs due to reduced idle hours over five years. The optimized shift design also enables greater flexibility in shift lengths and start times, accommodating different contract types and employee preferences.

"With many regulations and constraints, scheduling the right people in the right place was a complex puzzle, making it difficult to see all possible options," said Rawin Jharap, CEO, I-SEC Benelux. "Syntro's tool, powered by Gurobi, made our planning more efficient and reduced the workload for our planners. This allows them to spend more time on the human side of the job, which is very important at I-SEC."

Building on this success, Syntro is currently conducting final tests for a schedule generator that will optimize schedules for individual employees-further extending the benefits of mathematical optimization across the workforce planning process.

"Across industries, organizations are facing growing pressure to make better decisions in increasingly dynamic and constrained operating environments. Airport security is a great example of this," said Duke Perrucci, CEO, Gurobi. "As workforce planning grows more complex, optimization remains an essential technology for building more efficient, resilient, and adaptable operations. We're proud to partner with Syntro to provide the solutions companies like I-SEC need."

To learn more about how Gurobi and Syntro are helping I-SEC transform airport security planning, read the complete case study.

About Gurobi

Gurobi is the world's most powerful optimization solver, built to help organizations determine the optimal course of action when faced with complex, real-world decision problems. As an integral AI technology, Gurobi applies mathematical optimization to transform data into reliable, defensible decisions.

Organizations across industries use Gurobi to optimize supply chains, allocate resources, price products, and manage risk-allowing them to act quickly, model complex systems without compromise, and make decisions they can stand behind.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in over 40 industries, including leading organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

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Matter Communications

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gurobi@matternow.com