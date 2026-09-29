Every AI action is traceable to its source and requires researcher sign-off, giving qualitative researchers a defensible audit trail, built on 30 years of NVivo research methodology.

Lumivero, a leading provider of AI-powered research and decision software, today announced the launch of NVivo AI Cloud, an AI-native qualitative data analysis (QDA) solution. Trusted by researchers worldwide, NVivo AI Cloud, powered by AURA, the Lumivero AI-powered Unified Research Assistant, helps researchers produce findings that hold up to scrutiny.

Every action AURA takes, from a code applied to a theme surfaced, points back to the exact source data that generated it and requires researcher approval before it enters the analytical record. That auditability is what sets NVivo AI Cloud apart from general-purpose AI tools: no hidden reasoning, no hallucinated codes, no loss of control over the analysis. Researchers can test more hypotheses and revisit questions once ruled out as too labor-intensive.

Researchers are under more pressure than ever, thanks to leaner teams and shorter timelines, while remaining rightly skeptical of tools that can't show their work. NVivo AI Cloud is built to answer that tension: AI support without giving up the chain of evidence a defensible study requires.

"Across thousands and thousands of researchers, NVivo has been trusted to drive real impact from advancing healthcare treatments to understanding social issues. But we've constantly heard about the tension between the pressure to use AI to publish faster and the need to protect the accuracy and integrity of the research process," said Gareth Morrison, Chief Executive Officer, Lumivero. "That's why we built NVivo AI Cloud: AI that helps researchers see deeper patterns in their data and publish work they can stand behind without ever trading rigor for efficiency."

How it works

NVivo AI Cloud is powered by AURA, the Lumivero AI-powered Unified Research Assistant. AURA is a family of AI agents that can set up a research project, follow proven research methodology, identify key topics across sources, and build and maintain an ongoing codebook as new data arrives.

Every AI suggestion is clearly marked and requires researcher review and approval before it becomes part of the analytical record. This supports the standards of institutional review boards, grant reporting, and academic publication.

"I'm excited to see Lumivero enter the online GenAI-assisted qualitative analysis space with the release of NVivo AI Cloud. The platform harnesses the capabilities of LLMs in a clearly methods-driven way, offering a balance between automation and interpretation at each step of its pipeline," said Christina Silver, PhD, Director of the CAQDAS Networking Project. "I will observe with great interest how applied, academic, government and commercial qualitative communities engage with NVivo AI Cloud specifically how its capabilities contribute to methodological debates, and how its use reinforces and/or changes established analytic practices."

NVivo AI Cloud is built for social science and market researchers across industries, with an emphasis on academia, government, healthcare, and professional services. For over 30 years, researchers have trusted NVivo to bring structure to complex, unstructured data. NVivo AI Cloud extends that legacy into the AI era: not just faster analysis, but analysis a researcher can stand behind.

Availability

Individual researchers and students can buy NVivo AI Cloud starting Oct. 6, and teams and institutionscan join the waitlist at https://lumivero.com/waitlist for access in the new year. Lumivero will host Illuminate on Oct. 6, a live launch event showcasing NVivo AI Cloud and exploring the future of AI-enabled qualitative research. Registration is available at lumivero.com/illuminate.

About Lumivero

Lumivero is a leading provider of AI-powered research and decision software, enabling organizations to simplify data complexity, find insights, and get clarity for greater business and academic success. Through a combination of data analysis, AI-powered workflows, and expert-developed scientific methodologies, Lumivero helps researchers, industry experts, and business leaders discover new innovations and make mission-critical decisions.

Lumivero is trusted by thousands of organizations across sectors, including academia, industrials, energy, financial services, life sciences, and manufacturing, who analyze millions of datapoints, manage thousands of projects, and support hundreds of scientific research publications per year. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Lumivero operates globally across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

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