Report finds that turning music into a living remains out of reach for most independent artists.

Artists over 55, not Gen Z, are the ones driving AI adoption in music-making.

The barrier to making and releasing music has never been lower for independent artists. The barrier to making a living from it is another story. Ditto Music, a global music distribution and label services company with offices in New York, Los Angeles, the U.K. and Australia, today announced findings from The Independent Music Report 2026: 74% of independent artists earned less than $1,000 from music last year, while 64% work a full- or part-time job outside of music.

Gathering insights from over 5,000 independent artists across 112 countries with the U.S. being the largest respondent market, the report found that while artists have more ways than ever to release music and reach audiences without traditional gatekeepers, money, discovery, touring costs and the workload required to stay visible remain major barriers.

"Independent artists have unprecedented access to audiences, technology and global distribution, but turning that access into a sustainable career remains a major challenge," said Matt Parsons, CEO and co-founder of Ditto Music. "The annual report sheds light on this reality for today's independent musicians, and how social media, touring costs and AI are reshaping what it means to build a career."

Music Is Still a Side Hustle for Most Independent Artists

While tools for recording, distributing and promoting music independently have become easily accessible, most artists surveyed have yet to turn their music into a primary source of income. Only 22% call music their full-time job. Those who don't rely on family or savings for financial support (14%).

Time isn't changing that outlook; just 29% believe their music income is sustainable for the next three years, showing the difficulties independent artists face to build a career they can count on.

That financial reality makes it difficult for artists to stay in the game. Thirty-two percent of respondents considered quitting music in the past year, rising to 43% among U.S. respondents.

Given that reality, it's no surprise that financial pressure emerged as the most commonly cited source of stress for 37% of artists.

Catch-22: Touring Generates Income, But the Artists Who Need the Stage Most Can't Afford It

The financial squeeze is also limiting artists' ability to perform live.

Eighty-two percent of respondents say they cannot currently afford the expenses that come with going on tour. That's significant when live performance is the second-largest source of income for artists surveyed, behind only streaming.

An Independent Musician's Job Description Now Includes "Content Creator"

Without the backing of a major record label and a marketing budget, independent artists must promote their music and reach fans on their own. As a result, three in four artists believe social media success is essential to a viable music career.

Nearly half (49%) of respondents say TikTok or YouTube is their biggest source of new fans, while 67% identify social video platforms overall as how they reach new audiences.

And artists are adjusting to this new normal: 86% create social content to promote their music.

Yet producing social content comes with its own challenges. Marketing and self-promotion ranked as the second-largest source of stress among 23.5% of respondents, which suggests that the demand to constantly promote music can add another layer to an already demanding career.

AI Usage Is Ramping Up Among Independent Artists But Not the Age Group You'd Expect

AI is finding a place among independent artists, with almost half (47%) of respondents already using the tech in their music-making process.

But adoption isn't being driven by the youngest musicians. Seventy-four percent of artists over 55 use AI to make music, a notably higher rate than among Gen Z respondents (24%).

Most artists aren't handing the creative process entirely to AI to generate songs. Instead, they primarily use AI to assist with tasks such as mixing, mastering and vocal tuning, seeing it as another tool in the production process.

The Independent Music Report 2026 is available now.

Additional Resources

Over Half of Independent Artists Believe TikTok is the Most Important Tool for Growth

Only 10% of music-makers would listen to AI-generated music

Creative Burnout at All-Time High: 86% of Artists Report Mental Strain

Methodology

The Independent Music Report 2026 gathered responses from 5,039 independent artists living in 112 countries. The survey covered artist demographics, career experience, income, streaming, music discovery, social media, artificial intelligence, live performance and mental health.

The largest respondent markets were the U.S. (1,180), U.K. (1,003) and South Africa (929).

About Ditto Music

Founded by Matt and Lee Parsons in 2007, Ditto Music is a global music distribution, label services and artist management company supporting more than 2 million independent artists and labels through 20+ offices across the UK, Europe, Australia, Asia, Africa, and North and Latin America. Ditto distributes to hundreds of platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, and has worked with artists including Stormzy, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and Chance the Rapper, among many others.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929857579/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ashley Diano

prforditto@bospar.com