TNS's new capability enables operators to rapidly develop and deploy their own customer-facing Android applications without the operational burden

Transaction Network Services (TNS) has unveiled its new Bring Your Own App (BYOA) capability. BYOA enables operators to create and deploy their own customer-facing applications on TNS's Android-based unattended payment terminals without having to manage the complexity of payment processing, compliance and certification.

Demand for customized payment experiences has grown in recent years and payment operators are looking for ways to innovate without taking on the complexity of payment application development, PCI compliance requirements, certifications, security obligations, and ongoing maintenance. TNS's BYOA removes that trade-off by enabling operators to develop and deploy their own Android applications on TNS-supported unattended, retail and fuel payment terminals while TNS manages payment processing, PCI compliance requirements, payment and P2PE certifications, and the supporting payment infrastructure.

Using a flexible integrated model, BYOA provides a customized payment experience by:

Allowing the operator's Android application to call the TNS payment application on the terminal through a defined payments API to initiate the transaction

TNS handling card capture, PIN collection, encryption, EMV processing and payment certification

Each operator application is signed and approved by TNS before it can run on the terminal

This model provides developers with a clean integration point to innovate on the customer experience without inheriting the usual security and compliance burden.

"Operators have historically had to choose between innovating on customer experience or taking on the complexity of payments," said David Hore, Senior Director, Payments Product Portfolio, TNS Payments Market. "BYOA is designed to remove that compromise. Our customers can build the applications that enhance their business' unique selling proposition (USP), while we manage the payments, compliance and certification that sit behind every transaction. That's the role TNS plays providing a managed service that allows our customers to focus on their business."

Beyond customer experience innovation, BYOA also simplifies ongoing payment operations. Its decoupled architecture separates acquirer keys from terminal keys, enabling operators to switch acquirers or revise rates without updating physical terminals providing greater flexibility while reducing operational burden.

"This is exactly the kind of flexibility unattended operators need to meet the demands of the modern payments landscape," said Michael Johnson, Global Managing Director, Payments Market Business, TNS. "BYOA gives customers the freedom to create differentiated experiences that reflect their brand and their customers' needs, backed by a payments foundation they can trust."

BYOA is available across TNS's Android-based unattended payment terminal platform, retail and fuel payment terminals, and forms part of the company's broader strategy to simplify payments while enabling greater customer innovation.

For more information, visit tnsi.com/solutions/payments/orchestrate/

About TNS

TNS is a global leader in providing modern and secure payment and network solutions. As a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions with more than 35 years' experience, TNS has been offering managed service solutions to more than 2,800 organizations in over 50 countries. TNS's comprehensive portfolio spans from cutting-edge unattended and in-store payment terminals, online solutions to secure global network connectivity and seamless payment processing through its cloud native payment orchestration platform. With TNS's portfolio of industry leading services, customers can reduce the complexities of fragmented payments and connectivity with just one trusted managed service partner.

For more information, please visit: tnsi.com.

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