After nearly 30 years with the company, the Chief Product Technology Officer steps back from his operational role and remains connected to xSuite as an Advisory Board member and shareholder

Matthias Lemenkühler, Managing Director and Chief Product Technology Officer (CPTO) of xSuite Group, will step down from the management board effective September 30, 2026, and join the company's Advisory Board. Effective October 1, 2026, responsibility for technology and product will pass to Marek Hammer as Chief Technology Officer and Jan Schulze as Chief Product Officer, both reporting directly to CEO Dr. Haiko van Lengen.

Matthias Lemenkühler joined xSuite in 1997 and was appointed to the management board in 2003. Beginning in 2005, he drove the company's transformation from a systems integrator into a software vendor, laying the foundation for today's product business. In 2018, he shaped the succession plan for the company's founders with the entry of PINOVA Capital, followed in 2022 by the transition to the international investor 3i. He will remain with the company as a shareholder following his move to the Advisory Board.

With Marek Hammer and Jan Schulze, two long-standing leaders from within the company take on operational responsibility for technology and product. Both are successfully advancing the product and technology strategy in a highly dynamic market environment shaped by regulatory e-invoicing mandates and the adoption of AI.

Dr. Haiko van Lengen, CEO and shareholder of xSuite Group:

"Matthias Lemenkühler has shaped xSuite over decades and, through extraordinary dedication, made the company what it is today. On behalf of the entire team, I thank him for that. I also thank him for a handover that went as smoothly as anyone could wish for. That makes me all the more pleased that we will continue to work together on the Advisory Board."

Matthias Lemenkühler, shareholder and incoming Advisory Board member of xSuite Group:

"xSuite has been part of my life for nearly thirty years, and that connection continues: as a shareholder and as a member of the Advisory Board. I look forward to accompanying the company's next steps from this perspective. My thanks go to everyone who made the journey to today's xSuite possible: colleagues, customers, and partners."

Michael Specht, Partner at 3i and Advisory Board member of xSuite Group:

"Matthias Lemenkühler has shaped the development of xSuite over many years. His continued involvement as an Advisory Board member and shareholder ensures continuity. His knowledge of the market and the company is an asset to xSuite's strategic guidance."

About xSuite Group

xSuite stands for Agentic Accounts Payable Automation for SAP-focused enterprises. With the Mira AI suite, SAP-native integrations, and more than 30 years of SAP expertise, xSuite automates core finance and procurement processes. These include Invoicing, E-Invoicing, Procurement, Order Management, Archiving, and Supplier Collaboration, for more than 1,600 customers worldwide.

Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the greater Hamburg area and employs more than 300 people at nine locations across Europe, North America, and Asia.

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