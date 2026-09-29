Project Eleven Acquires Riva Labs to Expand Post-Quantum Research and Engineering

Riva Labs joins Project Eleven as the company brings more specialized post-quantum talent and technology under one roof.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Eleven, the company building post-quantum security infrastructure for digital assets, today announced its acquisition of Riva Labs, expanding its expertise in post-quantum signatures, wallets, MPC, and account abstraction. The acquisition also brings technology and intellectual property developed through Riva's work across Ethereum and other public blockchains, adding to Project Eleven's capabilities in post-quantum cryptography and blockchain infrastructure.

Riva Labs has built a reputation for translating post-quantum cryptographic research into practical blockchain systems. Its work spans hash-based post-quantum signatures, post-quantum MPC, account abstraction, wallet infrastructure, and hardware signing, including recent demonstrations of post-quantum signing on consumer hardware.

The addition of Riva expands Project Eleven's research and engineering bench as the digital asset industry prepares for the complexity of post-quantum migration. Rather than treating signatures, wallets, key management and protocol infrastructure as separate problems, Project Eleven is bringing together expertise across each layer required to make that transition practical.

That work is becoming more urgent as AI accelerates cryptographic research and cryptanalysis, allowing new techniques to be developed, tested, and challenged at greater speed. Riva has made AI a core part of its research and engineering process, bringing that capability into Project Eleven's work across post-quantum cryptography and crypto agility.

"Riva Labs is exactly the kind of talent we want at Project Eleven: deeply technical and focused on turning cryptographic research into systems that can actually be deployed," said Alex Pruden, CEO and Co-Founder of Project Eleven. "Bringing Riva into Project Eleven strengthens an already exceptional research and engineering team, adds valuable technology, and accelerates our ability to lead the transition to post-quantum security across digital assets."

"Project Eleven and Riva Labs came at this problem from different directions and reached many of the same conclusions about what the industry needs," said Matteo Vena, Co-Founder of Riva Labs. "Upgrading the public networks the future will run on, without compromising the properties that make them valuable in the first place, is a monumental challenge. Our focus is on giving the industry the tools to accelerate that transition, and joining Project Eleven lets us do it at a much larger scale."

The Riva team and technology will become part of Project Eleven's broader research and product efforts across post-quantum cryptography, digital asset custody, and blockchain security. The acquisition deepens Project Eleven's technical capabilities as it builds the infrastructure required for a secure post-quantum transition.

Alex Pruden, Conor Deegan, and Matteo Vena are available for interview.

About Project Eleven

Project Eleven builds resilient infrastructure and tooling for the post-quantum era. The company develops scalable solutions that strengthen security across a rapidly evolving quantum threat landscape. With deep expertise in cryptography, blockchain, and financial systems, Project Eleven bridges advanced post-quantum research with real-world implementations that prepare the digital asset ecosystem for the future. For more information, visit www.projecteleven.com.

About Riva Labs

Riva Labs is a cryptography and protocol engineering team working on post-quantum infrastructure for digital assets, with a particular focus on hash-based signatures. Our work spans software wallets, hardware signers and MPC infrastructure on Ethereum and other public blockchains, and is grounded in our own research. We also contribute to the underlying protocols and to open source software, with the goal of making every layer of the stack more secure against both current and future adversaries.

Media Contacts

Aubrey Strobel / Elena Nisonoff, Halcyon Communications

projecteleven@halcyonpr.xyz

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