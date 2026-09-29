Ascot Group Announces Executive Leadership Appointments and Organizational Updates

Ascot appoints Mark Pepper President, Global Underwriting; Elizabeth Johnson President, Specialty Insurance and Reinsurance; and Christopher Flatt President, Consumer Solutions

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascot Group Limited ("Ascot"), a global specialty (re)insurance company, today announced executive leadership appointments and organizational updates designed to advance its strategy and position the company for its next phase of growth.

Mark "Sarge" Pepper has been appointed President, Global Underwriting, effective October 1. In this expanded executive role, Mark will lead Ascot's efforts to elevate its underwriting capabilities and position the company for long-term success. He will work closely with Jonathan Zaffino, Group Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ascot's segment CEOs to develop growth strategies, pursue business development opportunities and strengthen coordination across the company's UK, U.S. and Bermuda businesses.

His remit will also include promoting product innovation and recruiting and retaining top underwriting talent in pursuit of Ascot's longer-term goals.

Mark has nearly four decades of industry experience and joined Ascot at its inception in 2001 to lead the company's Treaty Reinsurance team. He currently serves as Ascot Group Chief Underwriting Officer, a role he has held since 2009. In this new capacity, Mark will continue to report to Jonathan Zaffino.

Alongside Mark's appointment, Ascot is evolving its organizational structure around two distinct areas of focus, each with dedicated leadership.

Elizabeth Johnson has been appointed President, Specialty Insurance and Reinsurance, effective October 1. In this role, she will oversee a newly created division encompassing all of Ascot's global insurance and reinsurance underwriting operations, including Global Specialty, Bermuda Specialty/Leadline Capital Partners and U.S. Specialty. The new structure will align these businesses and create greater connectivity across the organization. It will also promote more responsive and aligned underwriting and distribution strategies in response to the increasingly dynamic risk landscape in which Ascot operates. Elizabeth will continue to report to Jonathan Zaffino.

Elizabeth joined Ascot in 2020 as Chief Underwriting Officer, North America, was appointed Chief Operating Officer, North America, in 2022 and was named Group Chief Operating Officer in 2024. Before joining Ascot, she was a Managing Director at Nationwide and spent nearly two decades at AIG, where she held senior underwriting and management roles, including Global Head of Excess Casualty.

Christopher "Chris" Flatt will join Ascot as President, Consumer Solutions. Ascot is forming this new division to focus on consumer lines, where the company sees significant opportunity to bring its distinguished underwriting and specialty risk capabilities to the market. He will lead the development of this business, which will offer insurance solutions across consumer-focused classes, including high-net-worth personal lines insurance. Chris will become a member of the Global Executive Committee, reporting to Jonathan Zaffino. He will join Ascot in early November.

Chris brings more than 30 years of experience across underwriting, risk management and reinsurance. Most recently, he served as Global Chief Underwriting Officer at AIG and as a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team. He previously led AIG North America Alternative Channels, with responsibilities spanning programs, captive solutions and private client insurance. Before joining AIG in 2017, Chris spent more than 15 years in leadership roles at Marsh McLennan and held senior underwriting positions at GE Capital and ITT Hartford.

Together, Specialty Insurance and Reinsurance and Consumer Solutions will allow Ascot to build on the strength of its established global businesses while developing a complementary source of growth.

"Ascot is building on considerable momentum, with exceptional talent, strong businesses and exciting opportunities ahead," said Jonathan Zaffino. "Sarge's expanded enterprise-wide role will reinforce the underwriting leadership at the center of our strategy. Elizabeth and Chris are accomplished professionals whose complementary expertise and proven records of execution make them the right leaders for Specialty Insurance and Reinsurance and Consumer Solutions. Together, they will lead their respective areas forward while maintaining the consistency and trusted partnership that have distinguished Ascot in the market over the past 25 years."

About Ascot Group Limited

Ascot is a leading global specialty insurance and reinsurance group offering property and casualty solutions to clients, with a 25-year track record of consistency and stability and $16 billion in total assets at March 31, 2026. The company operates through an ecosystem of interconnected global platforms in offices across the United States, Bermuda and London, bound by a common mission to be a perfect partner for a less-than-perfect world. Affiliates within Ascot are rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company, A+ by Fitch Ratings Inc. and A by S&P Ratings. Visit www.ascotgroup.com or follow the company on LinkedIn to learn more about its products and people.

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