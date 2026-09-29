Vancouver, BC, Sept 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG) ("Branded Legacy" or the "Company") today announced that the Company has begun the process of changing the corporate name to T4 Robotics, Inc. ("T4 Robotics"), reflecting its strategic transition into the autonomous defense and robotics sector.The Company also announced the acquisition of a warehouse facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which will serve as a development and operational support location for T4 Robotics' autonomous defense initiatives, including prototype development, engineering, systems integration and preparation for front-line testing.The establishment of a physical presence in Ukraine represents an important step in T4 Robotics' strategy to move its technology development closer to the environment in which it will be deployed.The Kharkiv facility is expected to provide the Company with dedicated space for prototype assembly, modification, maintenance and testing activities. The location is also intended to support collaboration with engineers, technical personnel and front-line partners as the Company advances its development programs. The exact location of this facility shall remain a secret to protect operational security."We believe the transition to T4 Robotics represents a significant milestone for the Company," said Mackenzie Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of T4 Robotics. "Our objective is not simply to develop robotics in a laboratory environment, but to build systems around the realities of modern warfare. Establishing a development facility in Kharkiv puts our team closer to the engineers, operators and operational environment that are driving some of the fastest innovation in autonomous defense."The Company's initial development focus includes the LADI-Hornet interceptor platform, an AI-commanded aerial system designed to address FPV drones, loitering munitions and other low-cost aerial threats. T4 Robotics intends to use its Ukrainian operations to accelerate prototype development and prepare systems for controlled operational and front-line evaluation."The pace of innovation in Ukraine has demonstrated the importance of rapidly moving between engineering, prototyping, testing and deployment," said Hughes. "We intend to build that same development philosophy into T4 Robotics?short development cycles, rapid iteration and direct feedback from the field."The Kharkiv facility is also expected to support the Company's longer-term development of a layered autonomous defense architecture, including unmanned ground vehicle platforms and the KADS-Widow close-range hard-kill point-defense system.T4 Robotics believes that establishing dedicated development infrastructure in Ukraine, combined with its existing relationships with engineers and operators, can help shorten the distance between prototype development and real-world validation.The Company expects to provide additional information regarding its Ukrainian operations, development activities and technology milestones as those initiatives progress.About T4 Robotics, Inc.T4 Robotics, Inc. (formerly Branded Legacy, Inc.) is a publicly traded technology company focused on the development and commercialization of autonomous defense and robotics systems. The Company's strategy is centered on developing scalable, cost-effective autonomous systems designed to address emerging aerial and ground threats.Through its development programs and strategic relationships, T4 Robotics is building toward a layered autonomous defense architecture incorporating interceptor systems, unmanned ground vehicles and close-range point-defense technologies.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's Ukrainian facility, prototype development, testing activities, technology development timelines, operational validation, commercialization opportunities and future development programs. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.Investor Contact:T4 Robotics, Inc.info@brandedlegacy.comwww.T4robotics.comSource: Branded Legacy, Inc.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.