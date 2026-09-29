Miata Metals Corp: Miata Intersects 35.25 m at 3.41 g/t Au Including 5.55 m at 15.36 g/t at Jons Trend, Sela Creek, Suriname

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miata Metals Corp. (TSXV: MMET) (FSE: 8NQ) (OTCQX: MMETF) ("Miata" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its ongoing 25,000 m diamond drilling program at its Sela Creek Gold Project ("Sela Creek" or the "Project") in Suriname.

Jons Trend continues to deliver long intercepts of high-grade gold highlighted by 35.25 m at 3.41 g/t Au in 26DDH-JT-023, including 5.55 m at 15.36 Au. JT-023 was drilled approximately 50 m from previously reported hole 26DDH-JT-19 that yielded 30 m at 4.06 g/t Au. Hole 26DDH-JT-022 returned a second broad interval of 37.99 m at 1.60 g/t Au, including 6.00 m at 3.99 g/t Au. All of the Jons Trend drill holes reported in this news release intersected multiple zones of mineralization, providing further evidence that the stacked, gold-bearing vein zones present at the target continue and remain open at depth and along strike.

Highlights:

Hole 26DDH-JT-023 extended the projection of a significant mineralized vein zone by approximately 50 m down-dip, intersecting: 35 m at 3.41 g/t Au from 97.75 m , including: 5.55 m at 15.36 g/t Au from 112.55 m 5.25 m at 3.40 g/t Au from 125.75 m 12.1 m at 1.66 g/t Au from 144.9 m 18.0 m at 0.82 g/t Au from 190.0 m 19.5 m at 0.82 g/t Au from 228.5 m

extended the projection of a significant mineralized vein zone by approximately 50 m down-dip, intersecting: Additional mineralization in hole 26DDH-JT-023 includes 12.10 m at 1.66 g/t Au from 144.90 m, including 6.10 m at 2.54 g/t Au.

Hole 26DDH-JT-022 intersected: 37.99 m at 1.60 g/t Au from 158.28 m , including: 6.0 m at 3.99 g/t Au from 168.0 m





intersected:

"Jons Trend continues to produce very encouraging intercepts, delivering a strong combination of width and grade, with a high-grade interval contained within more than 35 metres of continuous gold mineralization," stated Dr. Jacob Verbaas, CEO of Miata. "All holes reported from Jons Trend in this news release intersected multiple zones of mineralization, further demonstrating the continuity of individual vein zones both at depth and along strike. Hole JT-023 also confirms that the higher-grade zone previously intersected in holes JT-08 and JT-019 extends a further 50 m down-plunge. These higher-grade plunging zones may repeat at regular intervals, connected by zones with moderate grades. With stacked mineralization starting from surface, Jons Trend has excellent potential for open-pit mining."

Jons Trend drilling:

The latest Jons Trend drilling consisted of step-out holes 26DDH-JT-020 to JT-023. Holes JT-023 and JT-022 were drilled from the southwest side of both the central and northwestern portions of Jons Trend, respectively, while hole JT-021 was drilled on the northeast side of the central portion. Hole JT-020 targeted the southeastern portion of Jons Trend. These step-out drill holes were made to test the down-dip continuity of the gold-mineralized vein zones, while also testing the northern and southeastern extension of known gold mineralization.

Figure 1. SW-NE cross-section through the central portion of Jons Trend (A-A' in Figure 3). Drill traces highlighted in black show drill holes from this news release (i.e., JT-023 and JT-021), and those in white are previously released drill holes. Note folded vein zones highlighted yellow, suggesting the continuation of mineralization from the main axis of Jons Trend to the southwest, down-dip.

Figure 2. SSW-NNE cross-section through the northwestern portion of Jons Trend (B-B' in Figure 3). Drill trace highlighted in black shows drill hole from this news release (i.e., JT-022), those in white are previously released drill holes. Note folded vein zones highlighted yellow, suggesting the continuation of mineralization from the main axis of Jons Trend to the south-southwest, down-dip.

Figure 3. Plan view map of geology of Jons Trend corridor, including the Big Berg prospect (SE) and the newly-defined Howler prospect (NE). Section traces of Figures 1 (A-A') and 2 (B-B') are shown. Note surface projection of mineralized vein zones are highlighted, and interpreted shear zones occur parallel to the main fold axes in the host-rock.

The highlight intervals from the Jons Trend step-out drilling are characterized by strong to intense strain zones within tightly folded quartz-biotite schist that is strongly silicified as well as altered by biotite; the intervals host intermittent sheeted quartz-carbonate veins that are laminated, associated with pyrite and pyrrhotite with lesser chalcopyrite mineralization; these veins are overprinted by sinuous extensional quartz-pyrite-pyrrhotite veins and associated chlorite alteration.

The results from JT-023 extend the projection of a significant mineralized zone previously intersected in 26DDH-JT-019 (30.0 m at 4.06 g/t Au from 117.0 m) and 26DDH-JT-008 (31.75 m at 4.62 g/t Au from 74.0 m) by approximately 50 m down-dip to the southwest (Figure 1).



The results from JT-022 extends the down-dip projection of multiple mineralized vein zones from the Jons Trend discovery zone, with its highlight interval being intersected 30 m SW of 25DDH-SEL-038 (53.6 m at 0.84 g/t Au from 167.9 m) and yielding an increase in grade down-dip of the projected vein zone (Figure 2).



Drillhole JT-021 was a 50 m step out to the north of the main Johns trend, and did not encounter significant stacked vein zones. Hole JT-020, conversely, was drilled 80 m southwest of previous drilling (JT-012, 12.0 m at 0.95 g/t Au from 143.5 m), and has a highlight intersect that extends known mineralization in the southeastern portion of Jons Trend.

Table 1. Latest Jons Trend Gold Assays:

Hole Id From (m)

To (m)

Intercept (m)

Au (g/t)

True Width (m)

Target 26DDH-JT-020 48 51.35 3.35 0.82 2.9 Jons Trend

and 69.65 73.35 3.7 1.14 3.2 and 129 130 1 0.82 0.9 and 135 141 6 0.52 5.2 including 139 141 2 1.07 1.7 and 151 152.4 1.4 0.52 1.2 and 173 182.14 9.14 1.24 8.8 including 176.83 178 1.17 6.81 1.1 and 184 185.88 1.88 0.61 1.3 and 194 198 4 0.87 2.6 and 218 221 3 0.70 2.8 and 236.5 238 1.5 0.69 0.9 and 262.95 268.88 5.93 1.25 4.2 including 267.25 268.88 1.63 3.05 1.2 26DDH-JT-021 109.5 112 2.5 0.55 2.0 Jons Trend

and 176.5 180.5 4 0.74 3.6 including 179 180.5 1.5 1.39 1.4 26DDH-JT-022 9 11.46 2.46 0.76 Jons Trend

and 71 93.91 22.91 0.57 20.8 including 72 75.66 3.66 1.18 3.3 including 81 82 1 2.09 0.9 including 86 90 4 0.94 3.6 including 92.18 93.91 1.73 1.00 1.6 and 108.46 117 8.54 1.06 8.2 including 113 116 3 1.93 2.9 and 158.28 196.27 37.99 1.60 29.1 including 168 174 6 3.99 4.6 including 180 193.4 13.4 1.88 13.2 and 210 224 14 0.89 9.9 including 214 217 3 2.39 2.1 including 220 222 2 1.72 1.4 and 257 259.5 2.5 0.74 2.4 26DDH-JT-023 58.5 62 3.5 2.10 2.0 Jons Trend

and 70.5 72 1.5 2.72 0.9 and 82.5 86.5 4 0.50 2.3 and 97.75 133 35.25 3.41 24.9 including 112.55 118.1 5.55 15.36 3.9 including 125.75 131 5.25 3.40 3.7 and 144.9 157 12.1 1.66 8.6 including 144.9 151 6.1 2.54 4.3 and 175.4 181.5 6.1 0.91 4.7 including 177 180 3 1.44 2.3 and 190 208 18 0.82 13.8 including 196 198 2 2.26 1.5 including 202 206.6 4.6 1.28 3.5 and 228.5 248 19.5 0.82 13.8 including 231 239 8 1.25 5.7 and 255 259 4 2.07 3.8 including 255 257 2 3.47 1.9

Initial Scout Drilling Results from Howler Target:

Miata continues to explore areas outside of the immediate discovery zones of the Jons Trend - Big Berg corridor and Puma East discovery zones. The Howler area is about 750 m laterally from the Jons-Trend Big Berg corridor and was recently drilled for the first time. Five drill holes for a total of 771.5 m indicate the presence of vein zones with similar mineral assemblages and trends as those at Jons Trend. These contain minor gold-mineralized intercepts where they were drilled with the best intercept from 26DDH-HOW-006 yielding 7.7 m at 1.30 g/t Au from 81.0 m. These results are significant because they indicate that repeated vein zones exist laterally from Jons Trend, indicating that there is the potential for lateral repetitions of Jons Trend style mineralization. The Company intends to continue exploration work including drilling at the Howler target.

Table 2. Latest Howler Gold Assays:

Hole Id From (m) To (m) Intercept (m) Au (g/t) True Width (m) Target 26DDH-HOW-001 25.5 29.45 3.95 1.10 2.3 Howler

including 27 28 1 2.98 0.6 and 34.6 35.6 1 0.81 0.6 26DDH-HOW-003 19 20.5 1.5 0.51 Howler

and 64 66.85 2.85 1.82 2.3 and 78 79.5 1.5 0.69 1.1 and 144 145 1 0.67 0.6 26DDH-HOW-004 68.5 72 3.5 0.55 3.2 Howler

and 89.1 93 3.9 0.66 3.5 and 97 98.5 1.5 1.15 1.4 26DDH-HOW-005 31.5 33 1.5 0.58 1.5 Howler 26DDH-HOW-006 39 40 1 0.55 1.0 Howler

and 56 61 5 0.67 4.5 including 59 61 2 1.12 1.8 and 81 88.7 7.7 1.30 6.3 including 82.42 84 1.58 4.90 1.3

Table 3. Updated Collar Table

Hole ID Easting* Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth** Dip Length (m) 26DDH-JT-020 755,068 417,870 114 355 -49 282.29 26DDH-JT-021 755,061 418,173 112 315 -50 190.80 26DDH-JT-022 754,790 418,086 112 355 -52 283.95 26DDH-JT-023 754,958 418,000 106 330 -65 271.15 26DDH-HOW-001 756,149 418,075 121 325 -50 186.10 26DDH-HOW-003 756,071 418,107 112 15 -50 179.80 26DDH-HOW-004 756,048 418,180 119 20 -60 123.50 26DDH-HOW-005 756,043 418,173 119 60 -60 150.00 26DDH-HOW-006 756,041 418,168 119 60 -60 132.10

All drill information is available through this link-

QAQC

Drillholes HOW-004 through 006 were crushed at the preparation lab on Sela Creek. The Sela Creek preparation lab uses heavy-duty jaw-crushers to reduce regular half core samples to a fine crush, whereby at least 75% of the sample can pass a 2.2 mm screen. The uniformly crushed sample is then put through a riffle-splitter; resulting in a ca. 300-500 g sample, to be shipped to the Filab in Paramaribo for further sample preparation (pulverizing) followed by analysis, and the remaining reject is kept in dry storage for future quality control or duplicate testing. The Company inserts regular crush duplicates to ensure the split sample is representative of the entire section of drill core. The remainder of the samples were fully processed at FiLAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t) Au, another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with coarse visible gold or returning an assay value over 10.0 g/t Au, metallic screen analysis is conducted on the coarse reject material. Miata Metals inserts certified reference standards, as well as blanks and ¼ core duplicates, in the sample sequence for quality control and assurance. All samples passed QAQC.

QP Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Miata Metals Corp.

Miata Metals Corp. (TSX.V: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.

On Behalf of the Board

Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director

For Further Information, please contact:

Nikki McEachnie

Director of Investor Relations

nikki@miatametals.com

1-778-486-1500

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates", "anticipated", "expected", "intends", "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results will occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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