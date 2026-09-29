REalloys Inc.: REalloys Provides Update on Appointment of Dr. Muhammad Imran as Chief Operating Officer

EUCLID, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY) ("REalloys" or the "Company"), an integrated U.S. rare-earth materials and permanent magnet company, today provided additional details regarding the previously announced appointment of Dr. Muhammad Imran, Ph.D., P.Eng., C.Dir., as Chief Operating Officer. As previously disclosed, Dr. Imran's appointment became effective September 1, 2026.

Dr. Imran has more than 17 years of experience at the SRC, most recently as Chief Technology Officer and Vice President. Since 2020, he led SRC's Rare Earth Element Division, playing a key leadership role within the multidisciplinary team responsible for developing SRC's Rare Earth Processing Facility in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

His appointment builds on an established commercial relationship that combines SRC's proprietary processing technologies, technical expertise and project delivery capabilities with REalloys' downstream manufacturing and market development activities. The relationship supports commercialization of SRC's technologies and production while advancing REalloys' access to North American rare-earth materials.

"Muhammad brings valuable experience in rare-earth technology development, scale-up and capital-project execution," said Lipi Sternheim, Chief Executive Officer of REalloys. "His understanding of SRC's processing platform and experience working with its technical teams will help us coordinate effectively as we advance our contracted projects. SRC's continuing technology leadership and delivery capabilities are central to our near-term commercialization plans, and Muhammad's appointment strengthens our ability to translate that partnership into commercial progress."

SRC's Rare Earth Processing Facility is being developed as one of North America's first integrated rare-earth processing platforms, spanning hydrometallurgical processing, separation and metallization. SRC's experienced team continues to advance the facility through commissioning and toward integrated commercial production in 2027.

At SRC, Dr. Imran helped build and lead multidisciplinary teams advancing SRC's proprietary rare-earth processing technologies through development, scale-up and commercialization. These teams designed and fabricated more than 400 custom solvent-extraction cells, supporting separation capabilities for NdPr and heavy rare-earth products, including dysprosium and terbium, and advanced automated metallization technology for producing high-purity rare-earth metals.

Dr. Imran also helped shape a technology strategy incorporating automation, advanced process control and AI-enabled process optimization. SRC's scientists, engineers and technical specialists continue to develop these capabilities and deliver the facility and associated projects.

Supporting Near-Term Commercialization

Dr. Imran's appointment comes as REalloys advances projects with SRC intended to support its near-term rare-earth supply and longer-term manufacturing strategy.

Through the Company's strategic relationship with SRC, approximately 150 metric tons per year of NdPr metallization capacity is targeted for commissioning in the first quarter of 2027, followed by planned fully integrated production from monazite concentrate through separated rare-earth products to metals in the third quarter of 2027. These targets remain subject to successful project execution, commissioning and production ramp-up.

Dr. Imran will lead REalloys' participation in its projects with SRC, working closely with SRC's leadership and technical teams on project requirements, execution interfaces and commercial readiness, including the planned light and heavy rare-earth metallization facilities. SRC will continue to lead delivery of its contracted technology development, engineering and commissioning responsibilities.

Under existing offtake agreements, REalloys has contracted to purchase the majority of SRC's planned production of specified rare-earth products, including NdPr metal and dysprosium and terbium oxides, within the quantities and term covered by those agreements. The arrangement provides SRC with an anchor customer for its production and gives REalloys a potential source of supply to support downstream manufacturing and customer sales.

As production ramps up, deliveries under these agreements are expected to support REalloys' revenue generation from SRC-supplied materials while the Company develops its broader mine-to-magnet platform. The organizations' complementary roles connect Canadian processing innovation and production with U.S. downstream manufacturing and market opportunities.

Advancing REalloys' Operational Strategy

As Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Imran will lead REalloys' engineering and processing activities, capital-project execution, technology scale-up, supply-chain development and advancement of its integrated mine-to-magnet platform.

REalloys is developing processing infrastructure intended to utilize diverse domestic, allied and recycled feedstocks, advancing capabilities across rare-earth separation, oxide production, metallization and permanent magnet manufacturing.

"North America has significant rare-earth resources. The critical challenge is building the industrial infrastructure and technical capabilities needed to transform those resources into separated products, metals and ultimately magnets," said Dr. Imran. "At SRC, I had the privilege of helping lead a multidisciplinary team developing those capabilities. I look forward to continuing to work closely with that team in my new role, connecting SRC's processing and technology expertise with REalloys' downstream manufacturing and commercial objectives. Effective collaboration between our organizations will be important as we advance these projects and build toward larger-scale production."

Dr. Imran holds a Ph.D. and MASc in Chemical Engineering and the Professional Engineer (P.Eng.) and Chartered Director (C.Dir.) designations. His experience combines rare-earth and chemical-processing expertise with technology commercialization and execution of complex industrial projects.

About REalloys

REalloys Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOY) is a U.S.-based rare earth materials company executing a mine-to-magnet strategy across upstream feedstock, midstream separation and metallization, and downstream magnet manufacturing. REalloys is focused on delivering qualified, allied-nation rare earth metals and alloys including dysprosium, terbium, praseodymium and neodymium to the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of Energy, NASA, the U.S. Defense Industrial Base, and the broader U.S. Organic Industrial Base.

For more information, please visit www.REalloys.com or email InvestInAmerica@REalloys.com.

Safe Harbor Statement and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding REalloys' commercialization strategy; the anticipated commissioning and production ramp of rare-earth processing and metallization capabilities at the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC"); the targeted commissioning of approximately 150 metric tons per year of NdPr metallization capacity in the first quarter of 2027; the planned commencement of integrated production from monazite concentrate through separated rare-earth products and metal in the third quarter of 2027; REalloys' anticipated access to and commercialization of SRC production; the timing and potential generation of commercial revenues; the development, scale-up and operation of REalloys' rare-earth processing, metallization and permanent-magnet manufacturing capabilities; and the anticipated contributions of Dr. Muhammad Imran to these activities.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to: construction, installation, commissioning and production-ramp risks; delays in achieving targeted production capacity or product specifications; technological and operational challenges; the availability, quality and cost of rare-earth feedstocks; supply-chain disruptions; fluctuations in rare-earth prices and customer demand; the ability to successfully commercialize and sell rare-earth products; the availability of financing and government support; changes in market conditions; changes in applicable laws, regulations or government policies; and other risks described from time to time in REalloys' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings.

There can be no assurance that SRC's planned commissioning, production ramp or integrated monazite-to-metal production will occur within the anticipated timeframes or achieve the targeted production capacities, or that such production will result in commercial revenues to REalloys at the levels or within the timeframes currently anticipated.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, REalloys undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclosure Information

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