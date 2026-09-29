NeurAxis, Inc.: NeurAxis Positions for Next Phase of Commercial Growth with Appointment of Craig Blanchard as Chief Commercial Officer

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeurAxis, Inc. ("NeurAxis" or the "Company") (NYSE American: NRXS), a medical technology company commercializing neuromodulation therapies for chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults, today announced the appointment of Craig Blanchard as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Blanchard will oversee the Company's commercial functions, including sales and marketing.

The appointment of Mr. Blanchard as Chief Commercial Officer represents a strategic investment in the significant growth opportunity NeurAxis sees ahead. With the Company expecting to expand its commercial organization alongside a substantial increase in covered lives, NeurAxis is strengthening its leadership and sales infrastructure to support broader adoption of IB-Stim and capitalize on its expanding market opportunity.

"Craig joins NeurAxis at an important inflection point in our commercial growth," said Brian Carrico, President and Chief Executive Officer of NeurAxis. "As we prepare to significantly expand our commercial organization and anticipate a substantial increase in covered lives, his experience building sales teams, launching innovative medical technologies and driving market adoption will be invaluable. We believe Craig's leadership will help us translate expanding reimbursement coverage into broader physician adoption and increased patient access to IB-Stim."

Mr. Blanchard brings NeurAxis extensive experience in commercialization, market development, and healthcare technology adoption. Previously, he served as Vice President of Product Strategy, Marketing and Field Clinical at NICO Corporation, where he led commercial strategy for minimally invasive neurosurgery technologies and helped drive multiple products from launch through market adoption, with NICO technologies impacting more than 40,000 patients and leading to its acquisition by Stryker in 2024.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Blanchard held commercial leadership roles at Boston Scientific and Guidant Corporation, with responsibilities spanning sales growth, national accounts, and product commercialization.

NeurAxis' proprietary PENFS technology, IB-Stim, is FDA-cleared for the treatment of functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and Functional Dyspepsia, and FD associated nausea symptoms, in patients 8 years and older. IB-Stim is a non-invasive neuromodulation device that gently stimulates cranial nerve bundles in the ear to help regulate pain signaling between the gut and the brain. Currently, no FDA-approved drug therapies exist for pediatric patients with abdominal pain-related disorders of gut-brain interaction (DGBIs), a significant unmet medical need. In the absence of approved options, off-label prescription drugs are often used, despite limited efficacy data and potential safety concerns-underscoring IB-Stim's unique position as the only FDA-cleared therapy specifically designed for this large and underserved pain related patient population.

About NeurAxis, Inc.

NeurAxis, Inc., is a medical technology company focused on neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults. NeurAxis is dedicated to advancing science and leveraging evidence-based medicine to drive the adoption of IB-Stim, its proprietary Percutaneous Electrical Nerve Field Stimulation (PENFS) technology, by the medical, scientific, and patient communities. IB-Stim is FDA-cleared for functional abdominal pain in irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and functional dyspepsia, including FD-linked nausea symptoms in patients ages 8 and older. Additional clinical trials of PENFS in multiple pediatric and adult conditions with large unmet healthcare needs are underway. For more information, please visit http://neuraxis.com.

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