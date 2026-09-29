Stallion Uranium Corp.: Stallion Uranium Recommences Phase II Drilling at Moonlite Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the "Company" or "Stallion ) (TSX-V: STUD OTCQB: STLNF FSE: B76) is pleased to announce the recommencement of diamond drilling at the Coyote target on its flagship Moonlite Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, part of the southwestern Athabasca Basin Joint Venture ("JV") with Atha Energy Corp. ("Atha Energy") (TSX-V: SASK)

Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium, said, "Getting the drills turning again at Coyote allows us to immediately build on everything we learned during the first phase of the program. We now have a significantly stronger understanding of the geology, structure and radiometric response of the system, and that knowledge has directly influenced our Phase II targeting.

"With approximately 2,165 metres remaining, our focus is straightforward: deploy those metres into the highest-priority areas identified by our technical team. We believe the integration of drilling, geophysics and structural interpretation has given us our clearest picture of Coyote to date and provides a strong foundation for this next phase of drilling."

Drilling crews have remobilized to Coyote to begin Phase II of Stallion's expanded 2026 drilling campaign. The Company has completed approximately 4,585 metres of the planned 6,750-metre program, leaving approximately 2,165 metres of drilling to be completed during the current phase.

Phase II will build directly on the geological, structural and radiometric information generated during the first phase of drilling and will continue testing priority areas along the Coyote corridor.

Phase II Drilling:

The 2026 program represents the first systematic drill testing of the Coyote target and has provided Stallion with a significantly improved understanding of the geology and structural architecture underlying the corridor.

SRK Consulting has completed a regional-scale Structural Interpretation and Targeting Assessment designed to identify the primary and secondary structural controls associated with uranium mineralization in the western Athabasca Basin. The assessment provides Stallion with an additional framework for interpreting potential structural conduits and traps at Coyote and has been incorporated into the Company's Phase II targeting.

Information collected from drilling completed to date has been integrated with Stallion's geological interpretation, structural analysis and expanding geophysical dataset to refine the Company's Phase II drill targets. The remaining approximately 2,165 metres of drilling will focus on the highest-priority areas identified through this integrated targeting approach.





Figure 1 : Current drilling progress at the Moonlite Project

Stallion intends to use the remaining 2026 drilling to continue evaluating the geological and structural controls encountered during the program while testing additional high-priority positions within the Coyote system.

Advancing Coyote Through an Expanding Dataset:

Stallion began 2026 with an initial 4,000-metre drilling program at Coyote. As drilling progressed and additional geological and geophysical information became available, the program was first expanded to 5,500 metres and subsequently to approximately 6,750 metres.

Rather than simply adding metres to the original drill plan, the expanded program has allowed Stallion's technical team to continuously refine subsequent drill locations as new information has been generated.

The commencement of Phase II represents the next stage of that process, with the remaining holes incorporating the Company's most complete geological and geophysical interpretation of Coyote to date.





Figure 2 : Priority target areas identified across the Moonlite Project

Importantly, the knowledge developed through drilling at Coyote is also contributing to Stallion's evaluation and prioritization of additional target areas across the broader Moonlite Project.

2026 Moonlite Program - Next Steps:

With drilling now recommenced, Stallion's near-term activities at Moonlite will focus on:

Completing approximately 2,165 metres of additional drilling as part of the expanded 6,750-metre 2026 Coyote program;





Testing refined Phase II targets developed from the integration of drilling, geological interpretation and geophysical datasets;





Continuing geological logging, downhole gamma probing, sampling and interpretation of drill core from the 2026 program;





Incorporating new Phase II results into the evolving geological and structural model for Coyote; and



The Company will provide additional updates as Phase II drilling progresses and results become available.

Gamma Logging and Geochemical Assaying:

All core radioactivity is measured using an RS-125 Super-SPEC Handheld Gamma-Ray Spectrometer. Downhole radiometric surveying is conducted using a Mount Sopris QL40GR-1000 downhole total gamma probe.

Drill core samples from the 2026 program are shipped to the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories ("SRC") in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited analytical laboratory. Stallion requests multi-element analysis by ICP-MS and ICP-OES using total and partial digestion, with boron analyzed by fusion. One half of the split core is retained and the other half is submitted to SRC for analysis.

Blanks, standard reference materials and repeats are inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals by Stallion Uranium geologists and SRC in accordance with industry-standard quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") procedures.

The reader is cautioned that gamma probe readings are not directly or uniformly related to uranium grades of the rock measured and should be used only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive materials.

Upcoming Events:

On Saturday, October 17, at 11:45 a.m. MDT, CEO Matthew Schwab will present at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference in Calgary, Alberta, providing an update on the Company's 2026 exploration activities and discussing its ongoing exploration strategy. Further information can be found here.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The Company, with JV partner Atha Energy, holds a significant contiguous project in the western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones. With a commitment to responsible exploration and cutting-edge technology such as the use of the proprietary Haystack TI technology, Stallion is positioned to play a key role in the future of clean energy.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

info@stallionuranium.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", "projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. No assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this material change report should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date they are made.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them or assess the impact of each such factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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