PMGC Holdings Inc.: NorthStrive Biosciences Partners with Charles River Laboratories to Advance Its EL-22 and EL-32 Engineered Probiotic Programs

Engagement of a leading global contract research organization strengthens the analytical foundation supporting EL-22 and EL-32 as the programs advance toward an IND-enabling development framework

Builds on NorthStrive Biosciences' expanding manufacturing and characterization capabilities behind its engineered probiotic platform targeting muscle preservation, including for patients on GLP-1 weight loss treatments

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) ("PMGC" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, NorthStrive Biosciences Inc. ("NorthStrive Biosciences" or "NorthStrive"), has executed a Statement of Work ("SOW") with Charles River Laboratories, Inc., NYSE: CRL ("Charles River" or "Charles River Laboratories") to conduct analytical characterization supporting the development of NorthStrive Biosciences' EL-22 and EL-32 engineered probiotic programs.

Under the SOW, Charles River will perform specialized analytical testing designed to characterize plasmid copy numbers in NorthStrive's engineered bacterial product candidates. The work includes DNA isolation and preparation followed by gene copy-number analysis using specific nucleic-acid amplification and fluorescent-probe technology. Testing will be performed at Charles River's U.S. Biologics Testing sites, generating quantitative data on the genetic constructs carried by each product candidate.

The program is intended to strengthen NorthStrive's understanding and control of key product characteristics as EL-22 and EL-32 progress through development. Establishing reliable analytical methods for the genetic constructs carried by the engineered bacteria is an important component of building a reproducible manufacturing and characterization strategy for future clinical development. The data generated through this work will support product identity, manufacturing consistency, and comparability against previously manufactured material as EL-22 and EL-32 advance toward a more robust IND-enabling development framework.

Charles River Laboratories is a leading global provider of drug discovery, development and manufacturing support services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide.

Tara Lehner, Head of Development at NorthStrive Biosciences, added, "As engineered biologic products move forward in development, understanding what we are manufacturing becomes increasingly important. This work will give us quantitative analytical data around plasmid copy number and contribute to the broader characterization package we are building for EL-22 and EL-32. These are the kinds of foundational development activities that help turn an innovative platform into a reproducible and ultimately scalable pharmaceutical product."

The work represents another step in NorthStrive's broader effort to establish the analytical, manufacturing and development capabilities necessary to advance its engineered probiotic platform. The platform is being developed to address muscle health, including preserving muscle for patients on GLP-1 receptor agonists and other weight loss treatments, an area the Company believes represents a significant and growing market opportunity.

About EL-22 and EL-32

EL-22 and EL-32 are NorthStrive Biosciences' investigational engineered probiotic product candidates being developed as part of the Company's broader strategy to address muscle health and related conditions. The Company believes this approach may offer a differentiated method of biologic delivery with potential advantages in patient convenience, accessibility, and manufacturability across multiple disease areas.

About NorthStrive Biosciences Inc.

NorthStrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. NorthStrive's lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address the issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "potential," "would" and "future" or similar expressions such as "look forward" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations, the ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent protection, whether patent applications will issue or claims will be allowed, clinical and regulatory development timelines, potential indications, safety and efficacy, and market opportunity. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned plasmid copy number characterization work, the anticipated scope, objectives, and timing of the planned analytical work, comparability against previously manufactured material, the strengthening of EL-22 and EL-32 product identity and manufacturing consistency, the advancement of EL-22 and EL-32 toward a more robust IND-enabling development framework, and the potential advantages of NorthStrive's engineered probiotic platform.

The planned analytical work described in this press release has not yet been completed, and the Company cannot provide assurance that the planned study will be initiated or completed on the anticipated timeline, that it will generate the expected data, or that any results will support product identity, manufacturing consistency, comparability, or regulatory readiness. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully advance EL-22 or EL-32, complete additional studies, obtain regulatory approvals, develop a product candidate, or generate revenue from this program.

These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

IR Contact: IR@pmgcholdings.com