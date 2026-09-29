Nayax Ltd.: Getnet and Nayax Announce Global Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Integrated Payments and Commerce Solutions Across Latin America and Iberia

The agreement will enable operators of vending machines, electric-vehicle chargers, self-service kiosks and other automated self-service businesses to benefit from Nayax's payment technologies and Getnet's local acquiring network.



Nayax will roll out across Getnet's acquiring network in Chile first, followed by Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.



MADRID and HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getnet, the global merchant payments platform and the leading payment solutions provider in Latin America and Iberia, and Nayax Ltd (NASDAQ: NYAX, TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement, payments, and loyalty platform helping merchants scale their business, today announced its partnership aimed at accelerating integrated payment acceptance and commerce services across key markets in Europe and Latin America.

The agreement will enable operators of vending machines, electric-vehicle chargers, self-service kiosks and other automated self-service commerce businesses to access an integrated payment solution combining Nayax technology with the Getnet acquiring platform in Latin America and Iberia. Operators will gain a single, reliable way to accept cashless payments across their unattended machines, and their customers will gain a smoother, more familiar checkout process wherever they pay.

The partnership will open key new Latin American markets for Nayax and strengthen its regional presence. Getnet, in turn, will broaden its product portfolio into the unattended space and increase processing volumes. The rollout will begin in Chile within the coming weeks and expand progressively across Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, offering Nayax a scalable route into the region and a foundation for sustained growth.

- This partnership is an important milestone for Nayax, opening new markets across Latin America while strengthening our offering in the countries where we already operate- - said Oren Tepper, Nayax's Chief Commercial Officer "Together with Getnet, we can provide merchants a stronger, more integrated way to accept payments."

"This agreement represents another important step in our strategy to become the preferred payments partner for technology companies, ISVs and commerce platforms around the world,- said Fabrice Mendez, Global Head of Partnerships at Getnet - Nayax is a recognized global leader in unattended commerce, and together we will help merchants benefit from integrated payment experiences that combine global innovation with local acquiring expertise.-

About Getnet

Getnet is the leading fintech provider of payment solutions in Latin America and Iberia. We offer robust, omnichannel solutions that cater to the unique needs of our customers, integrating seamlessly with existing ecosystems while delivering powerful proprietary capabilities. In 2025, Getnet processed over €238 billion across 10.5 billion transactions, serving 1.2 million clients. The company ranks as the largest acquirer in Latin America by number of transactions, and among the top 10 globally. Getnet operates across Brazil (as an e-commerce leader), Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Spain, and Portugal. Getnet is built to serve merchants, ISVs, PayFacs, orchestrators, platforms and the next generation of commerce enablers, connecting technologies and markets through a unified, omnichannel payment experience that boosts performance and drives growth

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. As of June 30, 2026, Nayax has 13 global offices, approximately 1,250 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations, and is globally recognized as a payment facilitator. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency, effectively and simply. For more information, please visit https://www.nayax.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forwardlooking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations, such as statements in this press release regarding our financial outlook, future business prospects and the impact of recent acquisitions or partnerships published by the Company. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forwardlooking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 9, 2026 (our "Annual Report"). The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In particular, you should consider the risks provided under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations.

Media contacts

Getnet: comms@getnet.net

Nayax: Scott Gamm Scott@strategyvoiceassociates.com

Investor Relations contacts

Aaron Greenberg

Chief Strategy Officer

IR@nayax.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88548ce4-d4f2-477e-a9db-d6032690ca14

Nayax and Getnet

Nayax and Getnet