Brunswick Corporation Announces Senior Leadership Appointments

METTAWA, Ill., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the recently announced CEO and Board Chair transitions, effective January 1, 2027, Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the world's leading marine technology company, today announced further appointments that will fill the remaining positions on the Brunswick senior leadership team and that further demonstrate Brunswick's deep bench of exceptional internal talent and disciplined, systematic talent development process.

Will Sangster is named Executive Vice President and President of Navico Group, filling the role opening when Aine Denari succeeds Dave Foulkes as Brunswick Chief Executive Officer. Karly Yuds is named Senior Vice President and President of Business Acceleration, succeeding Sangster. Marco Bracalente is named Chief Technology Officer also succeeding Denari in this role. All appointments are effective January 1, 2027.

"Brunswick is fortunate to have an outstanding leadership team and a deep bench of senior talent across the enterprise," said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "These appointments reflect our meticulous long-term talent and succession planning efforts, led by our Chief Human Resources Officer, Jill Wrobel and our Board and its focus on developing and accelerating young leaders with a consistent track-record of success and the skills, experience, and behaviors to lead the Company into the future. As we prepare for Brunswick's next chapter, I am confident that Will, Karly, and Marco will continue to advance Brunswick's strategy, maintain its market momentum and continue to create value for our employees, customers, partners, and shareholders."

Sangster currently serves as Senior Vice President and President, Business Acceleration, leading Freedom Boat Club and Brunswick's finance, insurance, extended warranty, and pre-owned boat businesses. He previously served as President of Mercury Marine in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and has held international leadership roles across Mercury Marine's Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific and Asia Pacific businesses during his more than 15 years with Brunswick. In his new role, Sangster will lead Navico Group, Brunswick's portfolio of industry-leading marine electronics, digital systems, and power management product lines and brands, deploying his extensive experience with international markets and customers, proven commercial leadership, and record of building high-performing teams to further advance the business and deliver its strategic plan and targets.

Yuds currently serves as Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Logistics for Mercury Marine, where she oversees a complex, global supply base supporting Mercury's multibillion-dollar propulsion and parts and accessories businesses. Since joining Mercury in 2016, she has held roles of increasing responsibility across procurement and supply chain, including Vice President, Procurement and Director, Procurement and Supply Chain, and has played a critical role in strengthening Mercury's global procurement capabilities, resilience, and efficiency, through extensive use of robust business processes, analytics and AI, while navigating significant supply chain challenges. In her new role, Yuds will lead Business Acceleration, Brunswick's Fastest growing division focused on expanding boating participation and creating new pathways for consumers to experience life on the water through shared access, certified pre-owned boats, and contemporary financing, insurance, extended warranty, and other related services.

Bracalente will continue to serve as Vice President, Product Development & Engineering for Navico Group and in his new role as Chief Technology Officer will lead Brunswick's enterprise product technology strategy and advanced development in areas including autonomy, connectivity, software-defined vessels, and physical AI.

"Will and Karly are proven leaders who bring distinct and valuable experience to these roles," said Aine Denari, Brunswick Executive Vice President, President of Navico Group and Chief Technology Officer, and incoming Chief Executive Officer. "Will's global commercial background and experience leading growth-oriented businesses will serve Navico Group well as it continues to advance connected, integrated technologies for our customers. Karly's operational expertise, supply chain leadership, and enterprise mindset are well matched to the next phase of Business Acceleration, particularly as we continue to scale Freedom Boat Club and expand new ways for consumers to participate in boating."

Denari added, "Marco has played a significant role in advancing our technology capabilities and helping deliver innovative products and experiences for our customers. His deep technical expertise, collaborative leadership style, and passion for innovation make him exceptionally well positioned to lead Brunswick's technology strategy."

About Brunswick Corporation:

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that "Next Never Rests." Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion (including Mercury Marine), parts and accessories (including Attwood), and marine electronics (including Simrad and Lowrance), as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund, and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,500 employees operating in 26 countries. Learn more at Brunswick.com.



