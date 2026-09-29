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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 14:06 Uhr
81 Leser
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Xeriant, Inc.: Xeriant Achieves Nearly 25% NexBoard Weight Reduction

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI), a company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, today provided an update on the ongoing production of NexBoard at its contract manufacturer.

The proprietary manufacturing process was set up in stages to meet specific goals, including establishing parameters related to input materials compatibility, understanding equipment capabilities and cycle times for future scaling, and managing specific product features, consistency and quality. One of the top priorities in the production run was to optimize lightweighting of the panel, making it competitive with other wall panels in the market with the same thickness, a goal which was achieved with nearly a 25 percent reduction in weight while maintaining the same dimensions.

"Lightweighting was among the most important goals we wanted to achieve as we scale up production. We were able to reduce the panel's weight by almost 25 percent without sacrificing strength, which is an amazing result. Lower weight improves handling and installation and at the same time lowers the cost of freight and materials," said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant.

Production continues at the Company's contract manufacturing partner as they accomplish each of the product objectives. The panels are being used to support sample fulfillment for leading homebuilders and commercial construction firms who are evaluating NexBoard as a universal construction panel.

Under the DUREVER brand, NexBoard is an eco-friendly composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste and incorporating Xeriant's proprietary Durazite fire-retardant technology. Independent third-party testing has previously confirmed a Class A rating under ASTM E84 and a pass on the NFPA 286 corner room burn test, along with strong results in impact resistance, tensile strength, water absorption, and mold resistance.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative technologies, with a focus on advanced materials that can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. The Company's advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER brand and includes NexBoard, an eco-friendly composite construction panel made from recycled plastic and fiber waste, and NexPatch, its companion fire-resistant joint compound.

For more information, visit www.xeriant.com.

SAFE HARBOR / FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

In connection with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Xeriant, Inc. hereby provides cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts and that express or involve discussions about expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance may be forward-looking and may involve estimates and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations concerning completion of the current production campaign, product performance following lightweighting, sample fulfillment, customer evaluations, and commercialization progress.

We caution that the factors described herein could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

Xeriant, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
(561) 491-9595
IR@xeriant.com
www.xeriant.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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