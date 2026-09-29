SAIC, Inc.: SAIC Wins U.S. Customs and Border Protection's $742 Million Recompete Contract for Traveler and Cargo Security Systems

RESTON, Va., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) announced today it has been awarded a $742 million recompete task order to provide full-scale support for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) systems that are essential to securing our borders and assessing security risk from travelers and cargo entering our country. This award further cements SAIC's critical role in helping CBP drive an integrated border security mission.

As the prime contractor, SAIC will provide comprehensive systems support, including software development, operations, maintenance, upgrades, and enhancements. The work will help CBP rapidly respond to evolving technologies, threats, and mission requirements in support of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) initiatives to strengthen U.S. border security, protect the American people, and support national economic prosperity. The task order was issued under Alliant 2 and has a period of performance from September 15, 2026, through September 14, 2031.

"For more than 25 years, our teams have partnered with CBP to further its mission, tackle its operational challenges, and meet the needs of its highly skilled workforce," said Prabu Natarajan, SAIC Chief Financial Officer and Interim Leader of the Civilian Business Group. "We do not just build tools for operators; we develop and enhance integrated capabilities for the CBP. By applying our 'Operator First' mission-driven approach, and outstanding performance, we will help CBP achieve faster, safer and more effective mission outcomes."

SAIC also recently won a five-year, $199 million recompete task order for the agency's Integrated Traveler Initiatives (ITI) 2.1 program. Through ITI 2.1, SAIC will continue supporting technologies that enable secure and efficient processing at ports of entry and inspection checkpoints.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, intelligence, and civilian markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services, and professional services. We rapidly integrate emerging technologies into mission operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 23,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.3 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Media Contact:

Caralyn Duke

publicrelations@saic.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.