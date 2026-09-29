Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.: Humanoid Global Highlights MBody AI's Completion of Nasdaq Transaction and Commercial Robotics Deployment at Mohegan Sun

Vancouver, BC, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ("Humanoid Global" or the "Company") ( CSE:ROBO FWB:0XM1 OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in humanoid robotics and embodied artificial intelligence ("AI"), is pleased to highlight recent corporate and commercial developments announced by MBody AI Ltd. ("MBody AI") (Nasdaq: MBAI), a portfolio company in which Humanoid Global holds a minority equity interest.



MBody AI announced that, on August 26, 2026, Check-Cap Ltd. completed its business combination with MBody AI Corp. Under the transaction, MBody AI Corp. became a wholly owned subsidiary of Check-Cap, and Check-Cap shareholders approved a corporate name change to MBody AI Ltd. The combined company continues to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol MBAI



MBody AI further announced the closing, on August 27, 2026, of an underwritten public offering of 1,538,462 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $6.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately 10.0 million before underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. The underwriter was granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 230,769 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less applicable underwriting discounts and commissions.



Separately, on September 9, 2026, MBody AI announced that it had completed a proof-of-concept deployment of autonomous robotic systems at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. According to MBody AI, the systems continued operating following the conclusion of the pilot and transitioned to a paid commercial agreement with Mohegan Sun.



MBody AI has stated that its robots operated across Mohegan Sun's gaming floor and conference centre, including full day and evening shifts, and performed repetitive and time-sensitive tasks. MBody AI further stated that the deployment is managed through its "MBody AI Orchestrator," a hardware-agnostic platform intended to coordinate robot fleets across sites and use cases.



According to MBody AI, Mohegan Sun has indicated its intention to expand the deployment under a multi-year subscription arrangement later in 2026. Any such expansion remains subject to negotiation and execution of definitive agreements between MBody AI and Mohegan Sun.



"The completion of MBody AI's business combination and financing represents an important transition for the company as it advances its embodied-AI and autonomous-robotics strategy as a Nasdaq-listed issuer," said Sunny Ray, Chief Executive Officer of Humanoid Global. "We believe the paid commercial deployment at Mohegan Sun provides an additional operating example of MBody AI's approach to converting robotics deployments into recurring commercial relationships. Humanoid Global continues to monitor and support the progress of its portfolio companies while maintaining disciplined minority-investment positions."



Humanoid Global does not control or operate MBody AI and is not a party to MBody AI's arrangement with Mohegan Sun, its business combination with Check-Cap, or its public offering. The Company holds securities of MBody AI and, subject to applicable securities laws, may acquire or dispose of such securities from time to time.



Humanoid Global invests in companies supporting the commercial adoption of robotics, automation and embodied AI across the global economy.

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