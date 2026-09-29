Overstory and Fulcrum Partner to Deliver Closed-Loop Risk Reduction for Utilities

The new integration connects risk-based planning with verified work in the field, so utilities can prove and quantify the value of their risk-reduction spending and know where to invest next.

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Overstory, the risk intelligence platform helping utilities prevent outages and wildfires, and Fulcrum, the Field Operations Management platform field organizations use to run, record, and close out their work, today announced a partnership giving utilities a verified record of the risk their mitigation work actually removed. The integration connects Overstory's risk prioritization models to Fulcrum's dispatch, inspection, and completion data, so a prescribed treatment and field record live in one workflow.

Together, the platforms connect the original risk assessments through investment decisions, completed fieldwork, and verified outcomes, and then use what crews learn to inform where to act next.

Vegetation is among the leading causes of distribution outages in North America, and in fire-prone territory, the same trees and fuels drive ignition risk. Utilities spend an estimated $8 billion a year on vegetation management alone, and recent wildfire settlements have run into the billions. Regulators are increasingly pressing utilities to prove that their risk mitigation efforts are effective. Most utilities can document the work their crews completed but not the risk that the work removed.

Overstory and Fulcrum are now closing that gap by linking the risk that drove a decision to the work performed and conditions verified in the field.

Overstory shows utilities where vegetation, wildfire, and asset-related risks exist across their network, helps them weigh that risk against operational constraints, and builds defensible plans for where to invest. Fulcrum activates the work in the field, giving utilities operational control over dispatch, work prescriptions, crew activity, safety, QA/QC, and completion.

Integrating the two platforms helps utilities answer three critical questions for grid operators:

What risk exists today?

What risk have we reduced?

Where should we act next?

With this new integration, a utility identifies a high-risk span in Overstory, evaluates it alongside competing priorities, and prescribes the mitigation. Fulcrum then carries that work into the field, where crews verify conditions, complete the work, and capture before-and-after evidence. That record returns to Overstory, creating an updated view of remaining risk and informing where the utility should act next.

"Utilities are under immense pressure to prove the impact of their work, but disconnected systems make that nearly impossible," said Fiona Spruill, CEO of Overstory "By connecting Overstory and Fulcrum, utilities will have a live, defensible record of where work needs to happen, what's been done, and what impact it's had, building the trust with local communities and regulators."

The integration also helps utilities better predict risks over time. Conditions observed by crews on the ground immediately feed back into Overstory, continuously improving future risk predictions and model accuracy.

"Fulcrum's integration with Overstory shows field crews where they need to go and what they need to do," said Jim Grady, CEO of Fulcrum. "As they work, Fulcrum's integrated safety and field-process capabilities capture the auditable data that proves they lowered risk. That record then feeds straight back to Overstory to update the risk picture."

The integration is available now for any utilities partnering with Overstory or Fulcrum.

About Overstory

Overstory is the enterprise risk intelligence platform helping utilities prevent outages and wildfires. By fusing satellite imagery, sensors and AI, Overstory analyzes vegetation and fuels across a utility's network, turning risk into clear tradeoffs and actionable programs. Overstory is backed by mission-driven investors including Blume Equity, Energy Impact Partners, Convective Capital, B Capital and Semapa Next, and is trusted by 6 of the 10 largest utilities in North America.

About Fulcrum

Fulcrum is the Field Operations Management platform field organizations use to run, record, and close out their work. Electric, gas, water, and wastewater utilities and the engineering, construction, and inspection firms that serve them run asset management, vegetation management, linear construction, and emergency response and disaster recovery on Fulcrum, capturing an AI-ready record of every job. Almost 3,000 companies use Fulcrum today. Fulcrum is developed by Spatial Networks, Inc., and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Learn more at fulcrumapp.com.

Media contacts:

Cait Harding, Vice President, Marketing, Overstory

media@overstory.com

Tomas Ratto, Chief Marketing Officer, Fulcrum

press@fulcrumapp.com

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