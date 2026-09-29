Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Operation Vivaldi verändert die Kriegsführung: Bodendrohnen-Aktie mit Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
EE

WKN: A3L1D1 | ISIN: XS2824761188 | Ticker-Symbol:
Frankfurt
29.09.26 | 17:02
102,18 
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
EESTI ENERGIA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EESTI ENERGIA AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,63103,2521:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 14:54 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EESTI ENERGIA AS: Eesti Energia opens Kelme I and Kelme II wind farms in Lithuania

On 29 September 2026, Enefit OÜ, wholey owned subsidiary of Eesti Energia AS, officially opened the Kelme I and Kelme II wind farms in Lithuania. The projects add a combined 167 MW of renewable electricity generation capacity to Lithuania's electricity system. Enefit invested approximately EUR 324 million in the development of the wind farms.

The two wind farms are expected to generate approximately 530 GWh of electricity annually, contributing to greater energy security and increasing domestic renewable electricity production in Lithuania.

In addition, Enefit is developing battery energy storage systems with capacities of 16 MW and 18 MW at the Kelme sites. The company plans to invest more than EUR 30 million in energy storage solutions across its Lithuanian wind farm portfolio, supporting the integration of renewable energy and enhancing the stability and flexibility of the electricity system.

Following the commissioning of Kelme I and Kelme II, Enefit operates nine wind farms in Lithuania with a combined installed capacity exceeding 400 MW.

Danel Freiberg
Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS
+372 5594 3838 | danel.freiberg@enefit.com
Lelle 22, 11318 Tallinn | www.enefit.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.