EESTI ENERGIA AS: Eesti Energia opens Kelme I and Kelme II wind farms in Lithuania

On 29 September 2026, Enefit OÜ, wholey owned subsidiary of Eesti Energia AS, officially opened the Kelme I and Kelme II wind farms in Lithuania. The projects add a combined 167 MW of renewable electricity generation capacity to Lithuania's electricity system. Enefit invested approximately EUR 324 million in the development of the wind farms.

The two wind farms are expected to generate approximately 530 GWh of electricity annually, contributing to greater energy security and increasing domestic renewable electricity production in Lithuania.

In addition, Enefit is developing battery energy storage systems with capacities of 16 MW and 18 MW at the Kelme sites. The company plans to invest more than EUR 30 million in energy storage solutions across its Lithuanian wind farm portfolio, supporting the integration of renewable energy and enhancing the stability and flexibility of the electricity system.

Following the commissioning of Kelme I and Kelme II, Enefit operates nine wind farms in Lithuania with a combined installed capacity exceeding 400 MW.

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management



Eesti Energia AS

+372 5594 3838 | danel.freiberg@enefit.com

Lelle 22, 11318 Tallinn | www.enefit.com