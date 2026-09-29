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AG

WKN: A1W10J | ISIN: LT0000128696 | Ticker-Symbol: AMH
Frankfurt
29.09.26 | 08:02
1,100 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
AMBER GRID AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMBER GRID AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1001,31021:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.09.2026 15:12 Uhr
177 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code 303090867, registered address: Laisves Ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid held on 29 September 2026, the following resolutions were adopted:

1. Approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Amber Grid

1.1. To approve the new wording of the Articles of Association of AB Amber Grid (attached).

1.2. To authorize the Chief Executive Officer of AB Amber Grid (with the right to sub-authorize) to sign the amended Articles of Association and register them with the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts, to submit and collect documents, and to perform all other actions necessary for the implementation of this resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

2. Election of a Member of the Board

2.1. To elect Ms Ina Medvedeva-Rageniene as a member of the Board of AB Amber Grid, a civil servant responsible for the area of competence covering oversight of the implementation of the National Energy Independence Strategy and national security interests, for the period from the date of adoption of this resolution by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders until the expiry of the current term of office of the Board of AB Amber Grid.

2.2. To authorize the Chief Executive Officer of AB Amber Grid, no later than within 5 (five) business days from the date of adoption of this resolution, to sign on behalf of AB Amber Grid with the newly elected Board member the standard agreement regarding the activities of a member of the Board of AB Amber Grid, approved by Resolution No. 1 of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Amber Grid held on 30 April 2024.

2.3. To authorize the Chief Executive Officer of AB Amber Grid (with the right to sub-authorize) to notify the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania of the election of the Board member, register the amended data with the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania, and perform all other related actions.

Attachments:

  1. Articles of Association of AB Amber Grid
  2. Press Release

For more information:

Egle Krasauskiene
Head of Communications
AB Amber Grid
+370 637 06011
e.krasauskiene@ambergrid.lt


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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