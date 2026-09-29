Standard Dental Labs Inc.: Standard Dental Labs Files Semiannual Report and Projects Annualized Revenue of 3.48 Times 2025 Revenue

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) ("SDL" or the "Company") today announced that it filed its semiannual report on Form 1-SA with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this morning. Based on current operating levels, management estimates companywide annualized revenue of approximately $822,000, or 3.48 times full-year 2025 revenue of $236,234. The Company also announced substantial technology investments at its Pine Hills laboratory in Orlando and the appointment of Dr. David Zionts as the first member of its Board of Advisors.

First half results and companywide revenue outlook

As reported in the Form 1-SA filed this morning, based on the Company's unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2026, revenue increased to $342,634 from $163,261 in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased to $203,718 from $78,414. Reported revenue includes $138,196 associated with purchased receivables for work performed by BRLIT during the two months preceding SDL's acquisition. Post-acquisition operations contributed only 44 working days of revenue to the first-half results.

Management's estimated companywide annualized revenue of approximately $822,000 reflects current operating levels maintained over a full 12 months. It excludes collections of purchased pre-acquisition receivables and potential revenue from proposed acquisitions. This estimate is separate from the historical results in the Form 1-SA and is not a forecast of revenue to be reported for calendar 2026.

Management identifies the summer months as the business's slowest period due to vacation schedules and anticipates stronger activity in the second half of 2026. With a full six months of post-acquisition operations in the second half, management believes annualized revenue could move closer to expectations established at the time of the BRLIT acquisition. SDL also has five active letters of intent, providing additional opportunities to expand its laboratory operations. Completion of the proposed acquisitions remains subject to due diligence, definitive agreements, financing and applicable closing conditions.

Operating loss narrowed to $318,585 from $380,036, while net loss declined to $402,511 from $424,347. The Company continues to require additional capital to support operations and execute its acquisition strategy.

"Our first-half results reflect only a partial period of operations following the BRLIT acquisition," said James D. Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Dental Labs Inc. "Our current operating levels support an estimated $822,000 in annualized revenue, and we see opportunities for further growth as activity strengthens after the summer, and we advance our five active letters of intent. We are supporting that growth by investing in our Florida laboratories, expanding our digital capabilities and strengthening the connection between dentists and our laboratory teams."

Orlando technology investments expand digital capabilities

SDL has made substantial investments in its Pine Hills laboratory in Orlando to support fully digital case workflows. The laboratory includes high-resolution, 3D-printed models as a standard part of digital orders, giving its technicians physical models to support the production and verification of restorations.

The Company has also purchased an Ivoclar Programat S2 sintering furnace to support in-house zirconia production. According to Ivoclar, the S2 can sinter specified IPS e.max ZirCAD MO crown frameworks in approximately 75 minutes. Cycle times vary by material and restoration type. The investment supports SDL's plans to expand domestic production and improve manufacturing efficiency.

Dr David Zionts appointed founding member of Board of Advisors

SDL has appointed Dr. David Zionts, DMD, as the first and founding member of its Board of Advisors, bringing nearly four decades of clinical experience and dental practice leadership to the Company. Dr. Zionts joined Southeast Florida Dental Group in 1989, continuing the legacy of a practice founded in 1958 that grew into one of South Florida's largest dental practices. As its owner, he has overseen patient care, staff management, business operations and the adoption of dental technology.

Dr. Zionts earned his Doctor of Dental Medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in 1987, following a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and completed a general practice residency at Mount Sinai Medical in Miami. His background includes Invisalign certification, experience with digital scanning and practice-management systems, and extensive relationships with dental equipment and materials suppliers. He will advise SDL on clinicians' needs, laboratory quality and service, technology adoption and communication between dentists and laboratory teams as the Company expands its Florida operations.

"Dr. Zionts will help us keep the needs of practicing dentists central to our decisions," Brooks said. "His input will be valuable as we expand our services, invest in new technology and welcome additional laboratories into SDL."

About Standard Dental Labs Inc

Standard Dental Labs Inc. is a Florida-focused dental laboratory company pursuing growth through acquisitions and investment in domestic production capabilities. SDL serves dental practices through its laboratory operations and is focused on digital workflows, quality and responsive service. Its common stock trades on the OTCQB under the symbol TUTH.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated revenue growth, future acquisitions, integration efforts, scalability, financing initiatives, operational synergies, and long-term shareholder value. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "will," "may," "continue," and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including integration risks, customer retention, operational performance, financing availability, regulatory considerations, market conditions, and other risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures published through OTC Markets.

The Company's Regulation A offering statement referenced herein does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities except pursuant to the qualified offering circular. Any investment should be made only after careful review of the offering materials and risk factors contained therein.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact

Standard Dental Labs Inc.

424 E Central Blvd, Suite 308, Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 789-1923 • Email: info@sdl.care • Investors: https://sdl.care/investors

SOURCE: Standard Dental Labs Inc.