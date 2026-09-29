Arlo Technologies, Inc.: Arlo Debuts Essential Solar Security Camera Designed for Year-Round, Low-Maintenance Protection

Powerful protection with an Integrated Solar Panel and Category-Leading Battery that Deliver up to Six Months of Power Even Without Sunlight

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: ARLO), a leading smart home security brand, today introduced the Essential Solar Security Camera, its first solar-powered camera designed for year-round, always-on security without frequent recharging. Featuring an integrated solar panel and category-leading battery capacity, the camera requires little maintenance - as few as two hours of sunlight a day to stay powered, even lasting for up to six months without sunlight when fully charged1.

Available for $99.99, the Essential Solar Security Camera boasts an ultra-slim design for flexible DIY placement, and combines sharp, 2K video with the Arlo Secure Early Warning System, which uses AI-powered capabilities to help users quickly understand what's happening around their home and take action when needed.

"Consumers want security cameras that can protect their property without the hassle of wires or dragging the ladder out for frequent charging," said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "With the Essential Solar Security Camera, we combined an integrated solar panel and the category's most powerful battery to address common convenience needs and deliver protection that doesn't run out. Homeowners not only have greater installation flexibility, but with the Arlo Secure Early Warning System, they stay one-step-ahead of threats and can better understand the activity around their property, empowering faster decisions and action."

Advanced Protection Every Season, Around the Clock

The Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera is designed to provide reliable, always-on security with features that make protecting the home easier:

Reliable Power, Less Maintenance: An integrated 1.2W solar panel provides year-round power 1 with as little as two hours of sunlight per day, while the category-leading 14,790mAh battery can provide up to six months of power without sunlight when fully charged 1 , ideal for maintaining protection through darker winter months.

An integrated 1.2W solar panel provides year-round power with as little as two hours of sunlight per day, while the category-leading 14,790mAh battery can provide up to six months of power without sunlight when fully charged , ideal for maintaining protection through darker winter months. Faster Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi automatically switches to the strongest available connection to help maintain a consistent connection and ensure important moments aren't missed.

Dual-band Wi-Fi automatically switches to the strongest available connection to help maintain a consistent connection and ensure important moments aren't missed. Detailed Visibility: 2K video at 24 frames per second captures smooth and sharp footage around the home, with a 130-degree field of view.

2K video at 24 frames per second captures smooth and sharp footage around the home, with a 130-degree field of view. Year-Round Durability: An IP65 weather-resistant design helps the camera withstand heat, cold, rain and snow.

An IP65 weather-resistant design helps the camera withstand heat, cold, rain and snow. Convenient Communication: Two-way audio allows users to communicate with visitors, delivery drivers and others through the Arlo Secure app.

Two-way audio allows users to communicate with visitors, delivery drivers and others through the Arlo Secure app. Clearer Nighttime Coverage: Color Night Vision with an integrated white LED spotlight provides enhanced visibility after dark.

Color Night Vision with an integrated white LED spotlight provides enhanced visibility after dark. Flexible Placement: An ultra-slim design and three mounting holes enable flexible DIY placement, making it easy to position the camera where there is optimal sun exposure, strong Wi-Fi connectivity, and a clear view of the area being protected.

An ultra-slim design and three mounting holes enable flexible DIY placement, making it easy to position the camera where there is optimal sun exposure, strong Wi-Fi connectivity, and a clear view of the area being protected. Added Deterrence: Users can remotely activate the built-in siren through the Arlo Secure app to help deter unwanted activity.

Users can remotely activate the built-in siren through the Arlo Secure app to help deter unwanted activity. Smart Home Integration: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, IFTTT, and Samsung SmartThings.

Smarter Protection with Arlo Secure Early Warning System

When paired with an Arlo Secure Early Warning System plan, the Essential Solar Security Camera combines always-on security with AI-powered intelligence and real-time alerts that help users stay one-step-ahead. Features such as Threat Assessment, Event Captions and Arlo Summary provide additional context around detected activity, helping users distinguish between everyday events and emergency situations that may require action. Three Arlo Secure Early Warning System plans are available - Smart Aware, Smart Secure, and Ultra Secure - making it easier for users to understand more, make faster decisions, and respond with confidence.

Pricing & Availability

The Arlo Essential Solar Security Camera is available in black and white for $99.99 MSRP. Pre-orders are open now, with cameras shipping mid-October.

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and a comprehensive list of Arlo Secure Early Warning System plans and pricing, visit www.arlo.com.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure.

As an American company with a 12-year history of respecting customer privacy, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo's expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding the development, features and performance of Arlo's services and products, including the capabilities of Arlo Secure and Arlo Intelligence; and the timing for new product launches and related pricing of Arlo's services and products. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including that consumers may choose not to adopt Arlo's new product and/or service offerings, or may adopt competing products and/or services; product and/or service performance may be adversely affected by real-world operating conditions; changes to trade agreements, trade policies, increased tariffs and import/export regulations may negatively effect Arlo's business and supply chain expenses; and global conflicts and geopolitical issues such as the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Ukraine or China-Taiwan relations may disrupt Arlo's ability to execute its business plan in a timely manner or at all. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



1 Battery life will vary with settings, use, activity captured, and environment.

Source: Arlo-F

SOURCE Arlo Technologies, Inc.