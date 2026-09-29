AbbVie Partners with Valkai to Apply Advanced AI Across Targeted Areas of Clinical Development

AbbVie deepens investment in artificial intelligence (AI) by entering into a new collaboration with Valkai to strengthen integrated AI capabilities across clinical development

AbbVie is committed to integrating AI throughout the drug development journey to advance scientific innovation, strengthen operations and improve outcomes for patients

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is investing in its artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure through a new partnership with Valkai, a life sciences AI platform designed to help accelerate the pace at which scientific innovation reaches patients.

Through its partnership with Valkai, AbbVie will deploy purpose-built AI capabilities designed to improve efficiency across targeted areas of clinical research, help teams generate insights more quickly and support opportunities to reduce development timelines.

AI plays an important role at AbbVie in advancing scientific innovation, strengthening connected operations and improving how medicines are discovered, developed and delivered to patients. Its partnership with Valkai builds on AbbVie's strong foundation of applying AI across R&D, helping to further scale data-driven insights and innovation.

"At AbbVie, we are focused on applying AI where it can create meaningful impact for our business and, ultimately, for patients," said Nicholas Donoghoe, executive vice president, chief business and strategy officer, AbbVie. "As clinical data continues to grow in volume and complexity, partnerships like Valkai help us generate insights faster and enable our teams to spend more time on the decisions that matter most. By combining advanced AI capabilities with human expertise, we can help bring new medicines to patients more efficiently."

Across AbbVie, AI serves as a critical tool to complement employee insight, enabling teams to drive strategic priorities and expedite delivery of medicines to patients, while maintaining a strong commitment to responsible and ethical use.

"We're delighted to partner with AbbVie, combining advanced AI capabilities with deep scientific expertise," said Vignesh Rajendran, co-founder and chief executive officer, Valkai. "AbbVie's scale, innovation and unwavering focus on patients make this the kind of partnership that can turn bold ambition into meaningful impact."

"For Clinical Sciences in particular, success depends on the ability to learn quickly, adapt intelligently and make confident decisions based on an ever-growing body of evidence," said Andrew Campbell, M.D., vice president, clinical sciences, AbbVie. "AI capabilities, like Valkai, have the potential to help us reduce time spent on manual processes and focus more attention on scientific interpretation and clinical strategy, and ultimately, the insights that can advance medicines for patients."

About AI@AbbVie

AI@AbbVie is AbbVie's enterprise approach to using artificial intelligence (AI) to advance scientific innovation, strengthen business outcomes and improve how medicines are discovered, developed and delivered to patients. AI is an important enabler of our mission, helping employees enhance productivity, strengthen decision-making and accelerate progress across R&D, operations and other core business functions. Guided by human expertise, responsible governance and a commitment to meaningful impact, we are embedding AI across the enterprise to accelerate innovation and help improve patients' lives.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology - and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Valkai

Valkai is the AI operating system for life sciences. Its mission is to significantly accelerate time to market for the world's most critical medicines. Global Fortune 500 pharma and medtech leaders partner with Valkai to enable faster, smarter decision-making. The team hails from pioneering research and applied AI companies such as OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Sierra and Glean.

AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media: Cat Langel (708) 508-3524 [email protected] Investors: Liz Shea (847) 935-2211 [email protected]

SOURCE AbbVie