LambdaTest Inc d/b/a TestMu: TestMu AI Brings iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max to Its Real Device Cloud Within Days of Apple's Launch

Teams can test on real iPhone 18 Pro devices running iOS 27 and on iOS 27.0 simulators. Early testing shows HDR rendering behaves differently on real devices than on simulators.

SAN FRANCISCO and NOIDA, India, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestMu AI (formerly LambdaTest), the Full Stack Agentic AI Quality Engineering platform, announced that the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available on its real device cloud on iOS 27. Both models are also available as iOS 27.0 simulators. Development and QA teams can run live and automated tests on Apple's newest flagships within days of their September 18 retail launch.

Teams can test web and native apps on real iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max devices using Appium, XCUITest, or Detox. They can also run manual Real Time Testing and Appium automation on the matching simulators, without setting up Xcode, Device Hub, or Simulator locally. The devices are part of TestMu AI's real device cloud of 10,000+ real Android and iOS devices. Every live session includes device logs, and every automated run is recorded on video.

TestMu AI's engineering team ran launch-day Safari sessions on the new devices. Their findings give teams several things to check right away:

HDR shows only on real hardware: Real iPhone 18 Pro devices matched the (dynamic-range: high) media query, but the simulators did not. HDR-specific styling therefore has to be verified on a real device.

Real iPhone 18 Pro devices matched the (dynamic-range: high) media query, but the simulators did not. HDR-specific styling therefore has to be verified on a real device. User agent checks can misread iOS 27: Safari 27 reports the OS as "iPhone OS 18_7". Code that parses this token will treat an iOS 27 device as iOS 18.

Safari 27 reports the OS as "iPhone OS 18_7". Code that parses this token will treat an iOS 27 device as iOS 18. Landscape layouts need a re-check: iOS 27 increases the landscape viewport height by 20 px. This affects fixed headers, bottom bars, and safe-area padding.

iOS 27 increases the landscape viewport height by 20 px. This affects fixed headers, bottom bars, and safe-area padding. Apps must adopt the UIScene life cycle: Under Apple's iOS 27 SDK requirements, an app rebuilt with Xcode 27 won't launch unless it uses the UIScene life cycle.

"Every new iPhone launch creates a gap between what teams have tested and what their users actually see," said Mudit Singh, Co-Founder, TestMu AI. "Our launch-day testing showed that simulators alone can miss real differences, such as HDR rendering. Having the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max available on real devices and simulators from the first week means teams can close that gap before their users find it for them."

Setup instructions, full viewport and HDR data, and sample scripts are available in the iPhone 18 Pro testing guide .

About TestMu AI

TestMu AI (Formerly LambdaTest) is a full-stack agentic AI Quality Engineering platform that empowers teams to test intelligently and ship faster. Engineered for scale and AI-native by design, it offers end-to-end AI agents to plan, author, execute, and analyze software quality across web, mobile, and enterprise applications on real devices, real browsers, and custom real-world environments.

Media Contact Nikhil Saxena Corporate Communication Manager, TestMu AI nikhils@testmuai.com +91 98709 81968