Andersen Global expands its tax and transaction capabilities in Argentina through a Collaboration Agreement with Fidem Partners, strengthening its presence and service offerings in the market.

Established in 2011, Fidem Partners advises businesses on tax and compliance, M&A, and business process outsourcing. The firm serves companies across the energy, technology, financial services, agribusiness, and consumer goods sectors with deep experience serving subsidiaries of multinational companies in Argentina. Its multidisciplinary team draws on experience from leading professional services firms and business environments to provide practical guidance throughout the key stages of the business lifecycle.

"Most of our work is with subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in Argentina, where the regulatory environment demands judgment, not just compliance," said Darío H. Díaz, managing partner of Fidem Partners. "Collaborating with Andersen Global gives our clients access to a global platform without giving up the hands-on service that brought them to us in the first place."

"Our relationship with the Fidem team has developed over several years through their work with our colleagues across Latin America," said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. "Formalizing this relationship gives us a strong foundation for continued collaboration and adds meaningful tax and transaction capabilities in Argentina to our broader platform."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

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Contacts:

Megan Tsuei

Andersen Global

415-764-2700