The Local Organising Committee; AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027: 100 days to go: Saudi Arabia showcases readiness for AsianCup2027

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today marked the latest milestone for the grandest-ever edition of Asia's crown jewel as it gears up to play host for the first time in tournament history

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With 100 days to go until the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 on January 7, 2027, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) confirmed that preparations have transitioned from the planning phase to full operational status.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, said: "As we draw closer to the best-ever edition of the AFC Asian Cup, we must express our gratitude to the Local Organising Committee, Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Saudi Arabian Government for their meticulous preparations.

"With just 100 days to go to the Continent's biggest celebration, today's milestone has reinforced that Saudi Arabia is fully on track to set new standards of excellence at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027, across all aspects from quality venues to enhanced fan experience.

"We are fully confident that come January, everything will be in place for the Kingdom to deliver a truly world-class and unforgettable event that will leave a long-lasting legacy."

As preparations continue in close coordination with the AFC, Mai AlHelabi, CEO of the LOC, said: "With 100 days to go, everything is coming together. Our eight stadiums are well on track to welcome the 24 competing nations, and more than 50 entities are working as one to deliver a seamless experience for every fan, from arrival to departure, with the signature Saudi welcome at its heart.

"The scale of preparations reflects the ambition we have for this tournament, and Saudi Arabia's capabilities as a host. That experience is already on display in Jeddah, where the Kingdom is currently hosting the Arabian Gulf Cup, further building on our experience in delivering major international football events.

"This is about more than football. It is an opportunity to showcase Saudi Arabia's culture, hospitality and innovation, bring people together, and build on our long-standing passion for football to support the continued growth of the game across Asia."

The countdown will gain further momentum with a slew of initiatives in the coming days and months, ensuring that the anticipation continues for the flagship. These include a 100 Days to Go recap film, official mascot reveal, official soundtrack launch, and more.

The AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 kicks off on 7 January with Saudi Arabia vs Palestine at the King Fahd Sports City Stadium in Riyadh - one of three host cities alongside Jeddah and Al Khobar. The 24-team Group Stage runs until 20 January, followed by the knockout rounds, culminating in the Final on February 5 at King Fahd Sports City Stadium.

Visit https://www.the-afc.com for the latest tournament news.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/100-days-to-go-saudi-arabia-showcases-readiness-for-asiancup2027-302892964.html