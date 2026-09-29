Cascale Appoints Sophie You as Senior Director, Manufacturer Member Activation

Apparel sustainability veteran with 15+ years across brands, manufacturers, and consulting will lead Cascale's work with manufacturers on climate action and decent work.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, AND OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Cascale, the global nonprofit alliance for the consumer goods industry, today announced that Sophie You has joined the organization as senior director, manufacturer member activation. Based in Hong Kong, You will lead Cascale's manufacturer membership activation team, helping manufacturer members turn measurement into progress on environmental performance and decent work.

Manufacturers are working through a period of sustained pressure. Many respond to assessments and data requests from multiple customers, often in different formats and on different timelines. New due diligence and disclosure rules in major markets are raising expectations on both environmental performance and working conditions, while energy costs, shifting trade policy, and tight margins shape which investments are possible. What manufacturers need is practical: tools that reduce duplication, credible ways to show their progress, early insight into the policies that affect their business, and a real voice in the decisions that shape their industry.

Cascale's Corporate membership is built around those needs: sustainability performance acceleration, policy insights and advocacy, and industry influence and representation. In her new role, You and her team will help manufacturer members make the most of their membership. That means helping them accelerate progress toward their goals through programs and initiatives, including those that improve facility environmental performance with the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM), reduce emissions in their own operations and upstream, and strengthen social and labor practices with the Higg Facility Social & Labor Module (Higg FSLM) and responsible purchasing practices. It also means keeping them engaged and informed on the policies that affect their business, and elevating their voices through advocacy for smart, harmonized policy and representation in Cascale's governance.

You joins Cascale with more than 15 years of experience across the brand, manufacturer and advisory sides of apparel sustainability. Most recently, she served as regional director, Hong Kong at RESET Carbon (now part of LRQA), where her work focused on decarbonization strategy and science-based target setting for companies across the supply chain. Before that, she was head of sustainability and sourcing at Scandale éco-lingerie. She spent nearly nine years at Target, progressing from fabric engineer to senior sustainability manager, where she led supply chain sustainability programs across Asia. You holds a PhD from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, where her research focused on developing a green index for the textile industry in China.

"Manufacturers carry most of the burden of improving our industry's environmental and social performance, and they need support that fits how their businesses actually run," said Jeremy Lardeau, senior vice president, industry activation and growth at Cascale. "Sophie has spent her career on every side of the table, from sourcing and consulting to working hand in hand with factories on leading decarbonization efforts. She and her team will work to elevate the manufacturer voice in the industry sustainability agenda, while supporting them along their own sustainability journey."

"Having spent over 15 years across brands, sourcing, consultancy, and academia, I've seen firsthand that manufacturers are the engine of sustainable progress," said You. "Joining Cascale is a chance to give back to this community - using my experience across the supply chain to ensure our manufacturer members have a strong voice, actionable support, and the tools they need to lead the industry's sustainable transformation efficiently."

You's appointment reflects Cascale's work to strengthen its offering and provide clearer value to members, particularly manufacturers, who face challenges distinct from those of the brands and retailers they work with.

Manufacturers interested in Cascale membership can learn more at cascale.org/explore-membership.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global nonprofit industry alliance where consumer goods organizations turn shared sustainability ambitions into measurable progress at scale to combat climate change and support decent work for all. We unite 300 Corporate and Affiliate members in pre-competitive collaboration, turning shared measurement and collective action into reduced risk, stronger credibility, and long-term resilience. Our work is anchored by Cascale's stewardship of the Higg Index frameworks (accessed through the Worldly compliance and sustainability platform), along with the Better Buying and Sustainable Furnishings Council tools.

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SOURCE: Cascale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cascale-appoints-sophie-you-as-senior-director-manufacturer-memb-1228403