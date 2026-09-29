Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2026) - Affinor Growers Inc. (CSE: AFI) (OTC Pink: RSSFF) ("Affinor" or the "Company"), a farming technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of vertical farming technology for indoor, outdoor and greenhouse applications, is pleased to announce that the City of Abbotsford has issued Soil Removal/Deposit Permit No. SP #25-120259 (the "Permit") for the vertical farming property located at 34240 Page Road, Abbotsford, British Columbia (the "Property").

The Permit authorizes the retention of 70 cubic metres of previously placed soil and the deposit of an additional 2,780 cubic metres of soil over an area of approximately 4,400 square metres to level the outdoor area for the installation of Affinor's proprietary vertical growing towers, for a total approved volume of 2,850 cubic metres. The Permit is issued under the City of Abbotsford's Soil Removal and Deposit Bylaw No. 1228-2003 and is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Permit, including erosion and sediment control, drainage, inspection, road maintenance and material-quality requirements. The Permit expires on March 10, 2027.

Advancing the Abbotsford Site

Receipt of the Permit follows the Company's previously announced approval from the Agricultural Land Commission under ALC File No. 106617. Together, these approvals allow Affinor to advance site preparation for additional growing areas at the Property, subject to ongoing compliance with the conditions of the Permit and any other approvals required for subsequent development or construction.

"Receiving the City of Abbotsford soil permit is another important step in advancing our Abbotsford property," said Nicholas Brusatore, Chief Executive Officer of Affinor Growers Inc. "The Permit enables us to begin the approved site-preparation work needed for the planned outdoor vertical growing area. We appreciate the City's review and will complete the work in accordance with all permit conditions, with a focus on responsible site management and the continued development of local strawberry production."

About Affinor Growers Inc.

Affinor Growers Inc. is focused on the design, development and commercialization of vertical farming technology for indoor, outdoor and greenhouse applications. The Company is developing processes, methods and models to cultivate crops such as strawberries and leafy greens using efficient vertical growing systems intended to reduce land, water and energy requirements while supporting year-round production.

To learn more about Affinor, visit: www.affinorgrowers.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's plans to complete the approved soil-deposit and site-preparation work, develop the outdoor growing area, install vertical growing towers, comply with permit conditions, obtain any additional permits or approvals, and expand operations and strawberry production at the Property. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory or permitting delays, the ability to obtain remaining municipal and other permits and approvals, construction and site conditions, cost increases, availability of financing, contractors, equipment and suitable soil, agricultural and operating risks, market prices, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/316517