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PR Newswire
29.09.2026 15:48 Uhr
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Yellow.ai Launches Nexus EDGE, the Agentic Desktop Interface That Resolves Employee IT, HR, and Operations Issues -- Not Just Answers Them

Deployed to every employee's computer, Nexus EDGE sees the problem on the device, understands it against the company's knowledge and systems, and fixes it on the spot - all within the user's existing permissions

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai today announced the launch of Nexus EDGE, an agentic desktop application that brings the company's Nexus Universal Agentic Interface directly to the employee's computer. Unlike enterprise search tools and assistants that find an answer and hand the work back to the employee, Nexus EDGE resolves IT, HR, and Operations issues itself - on the actual machine, in real time, and strictly within the role-based permissions the employee already holds.

The launch establishes a new category Yellow.ai calls Employee Experience Automation (EX Automation): the extension of agentic AI from customer experience into the daily working life of every knowledge worker.

"For a decade, employee help tools have competed on how fast they can answer a question," said Raghu, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Yellow.ai. "But employees were never asking for answers. They were asking to get on with their day. Nexus EDGE is the first interface that closes the gap between knowing the fix and doing the fix - on the device, automatically, and safely."

The problem EDGE solves. When an employee's VPN fails before a deployment window, or a new hire's software won't install, or finance needs a report from an app they touch twice a year, today's tools point them to a knowledge-base article and a queue. The answer arrives; the work does not. Nexus EDGE was built to cross that line - from retrieval to resolution.

How it works. Nexus EDGE pairs a cloud reasoning brain, the Nexus Agent, with a local agent that lives on the desktop. EDGE perceives the live screen and application state through built-in computer-use capability and a suite of operating-system-level tools; it reasons over the company's knowledge base, SOPs, and backend enterprise applications; and when a fix is required, it pulls the correct, current remediation from the Nexus Agent and runs it locally to resolve the issue. The intelligence sits in the cloud, the hands sit on the desktop, and the two operate as one system.

Security as the boundary, not a feature. Every action Nexus EDGE takes is scoped to the role-based access controls of the signed-in user. EDGE acts as that employee, within their permissions, and never beyond them - giving security teams governed, auditable automation without privilege escalation.

What it delivers. In early deployments, Nexus EDGE targets resolution of common employee issues on the device without a ticket, reduces L1 ticket volume to IT and HR teams, and returns multiple hours per employee per year to productive work.

"Nexus changed how enterprises handle customer conversations. Nexus EDGE does the same thing for the people inside the enterprise," said Rashid Khan, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Yellow.ai. "We stopped building tools that watch employees work, and built one that does the work with them."

Nexus EDGE is available now for enterprise deployment. To request a demo, visit yellow.ai/nexus-edge.

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai (Bitonic Technology Labs Inc.) is an enterprise agentic AI platform serving 650+ customers across the US, Middle East, India, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Its Nexus Universal Agentic Interface powers autonomous customer and employee experiences at scale across voice, chat, and now the desktop. Learn more at yellow.ai.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yellowai-launches-nexus-edge-the-agentic-desktop-interface-that-resolves-employee-it-hr-and-operations-issues--not-just-answers-them-302892990.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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