Griffith Foods: Empowering Farmers and Ensuring Quality: Inside TEROVA's Sustainable Sourcing Model

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / In today's global food supply chain, transparency, quality, and sustainability are more than buzzwords-they're essential for long-term success. TEROVA's innovative approach to working with farmers sets a new standard for responsible sourcing, delivering tangible benefits to both growers and their communities.

A Partnership Built on Trust and Support

When farmers join the TEROVA program, they receive benefits beyond the traditional supplier and buyer relationship. Enrolling in the TEROVA program includes support with sustainability practices, upholding human rights, and community development opportunities. From the outset, TEROVA provides:

Comprehensive Training: Farmers receive guidance to boost yields and ensure their crops meet export standards, unlocking access to better prices.

Farmers receive guidance to boost yields and ensure their crops meet export standards, unlocking access to better prices. Essential Materials: Integrated Pest Management (IPM) tools, personal protective equipment (PPE), and drying nets are supplied to support safe and effective farming.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) tools, personal protective equipment (PPE), and drying nets are supplied to support safe and effective farming. Reliable Storage and Transport: TEROVA manages logistics, including cold storage and quality testing, to maintain product integrity and maximize value.

TEROVA manages logistics, including cold storage and quality testing, to maintain product integrity and maximize value. Prompt, Fair Payment: Farmers are paid on time-typically within 21 days-at market price plus a premium, with all transactions transparently documented.

Farmers are paid on time-typically within 21 days-at market price plus a premium, with all transactions transparently documented. Ongoing Field Support: Dedicated field teams visit every 10 days on average, monitoring crops, identifying pests, and offering agronomic advice.

A Transparent, Farmer-Centric Workflow

The TEROVA process is designed to empower farmers at every step:

Onboarding and Training: Field officers-trusted, local agronomy experts-register new farmers, conduct agronomic surveys, and provide ongoing education in regenerative agriculture. Sustainable Cultivation: Farmers grow crops according to TEROVA's best practices, using approved seeds and implementing regenerative techniques such as cover crops. Harvest and Quality Assurance: After harvesting and drying on TEROVA-provided drying nets, crops are tested and stored in monitored cold facilities, preserving quality for processing and export. Traceability: Harvested spices are tagged with a QR code that connects to TEROVA Trace and shows the farmer's information and map of the field where the raw material was grown. The tagging system is maintained through processing, ensuring traceability. Community Engagement: Farmers and community members contribute ideas to annual Welfare Committee meetings, shaping investments in local development. Past projects Welfare Committees have funded include shared water wells and filtration systems at local schools and communities. Continuous Improvement: Internal and external audits ensure compliance with sustainability certifications including Rainforest Alliance.

Lasting Impact and Community Benefits

TEROVA's commitment extends beyond the farm gate:

Annual Support: Cover crop seeds, tree saplings, and regenerative agriculture education are provided to all participating farmers.

Cover crop seeds, tree saplings, and regenerative agriculture education are provided to all participating farmers. Incentivized Sustainability: Field officers are rewarded for promoting regenerative practices, ensuring that environmental stewardship is woven into the fabric of the program.

Field officers are rewarded for promoting regenerative practices, ensuring that environmental stewardship is woven into the fabric of the program. Community-Driven Investment: Welfare Committees in each region (India, Albania, Vietnam) identify and address local needs, from infrastructure to social programs.

Welfare Committees in each region (India, Albania, Vietnam) identify and address local needs, from infrastructure to social programs. Health Clinics: Annual health checkups are available for farmers and their families via mobile clinics.

TEROVA's model demonstrates that responsible sourcing can deliver value for everyone involved. By investing in farmer training, fair compensation, and community wellbeing, TEROVA not only ensures a reliable supply of high-quality spices but also fosters resilient, thriving agricultural communities.

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About Griffith Foods

Griffith Foods is a global product development partner helping food companies meet the evolving needs of consumers with high-quality, culinary driven, customized products. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Alsip, Illinois, USA, Griffith Foods is a family-owned business known for collaborative innovation guided by its purpose to "Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World." Operating in over 40 countries across six continents, Griffith Foods employs more than 5,000 people, including over 40 chefs and 340 food scientists, who work together to create solutions that nourish people, planet, and communities. The company's product capabilities include seasonings, sauces, dressings, coating systems, and alternative protein solutions. Griffith Foods' primary areas of focus include Foodservice, Food Manufacturers, Protein Processors, and Retail.

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SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/empowering-farmers-and-ensuring-quality-inside-terovas-sustainable-sourc-1228412