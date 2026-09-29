TekniPlex Healthcare to Showcase Wearable Drug Delivery, Ophthalmic Innovations, and Pharmaceutical Protection at CPHI Milan 2026

Company to show how materials science is helping pharmaceutical and consumer health companies protect sensitive therapies, bring care closer to the patient, and move beyond legacy materials

Wayne, PA, Sept. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The materials that protect and deliver medicines are changing. Therapies are becoming more sensitive, treatment is moving from the clinic to the patient, and regulatory and customer pressure is pushing the industry away from legacy materials such as fluoropolymers and talc.

At CPHI Milan 2026 (Stand 11F25, Packaging & Drug Delivery zone, October 6 to 8), TekniPlex Healthcare will show how its materials science helps pharmaceutical and consumer health companies stay ahead of all three shifts.

The company's presence at CPHI Milan is built around the theme "Protect the Therapy. Enable the Delivery. Advance the Care", reflecting how TekniPlex Healthcare's material science expertise supports pharmaceutical partners and healthcare brands at every stage, from safeguarding sensitive formulations to enabling new delivery mechanisms and improving patient outcomes.

"Pharmaceutical innovation increasingly requires materials to do more from protecting highly sensitive therapies to enabling entirely new ways of delivering them," said?Brenda Chamulak, CEO of TekniPlex. "At CPHI Milan, we are demonstrating how TekniPlex Healthcare brings material science, manufacturing expertise and application knowledge together to help our customers address these evolving requirements."

Next-Generation High-Barrier Protection

A key focus at CPHI will be Flexapharm SBC, TekniPlex Healthcare's high-barrier pharmaceutical film technology. Designed for moisture and oxygen-sensitive therapies, Flexapharm SBC delivers PCTFE-level moisture protection with superior oxygen barrier performance while providing a PFAS-free alternative to traditional fluoropolymer-based structures.

The thermoformable film is available in multiple coating weights, constructions, substrates and colors, allowing the barrier to be tailored to specific product requirements. Lower processing and sealing temperatures, combined with improved forming performance, can also help manufacturers increase production efficiency and reduce energy use.

Flexapharm SBC's transparent construction provides product visibility while maintaining high-barrier performance. Its compact high-barrier structures require less material than traditional PCTFE-based films, translating to a significant reduction in carbon footprint alongside reduced transportation, warehousing and storage needs.

Cleaner Materials for Consumer Health Dispensing

The same shift is reaching the components inside consumer health dispensing systems. TekniPlex Healthcare's ClearCycle+ stem gaskets need no talc or silicone surface treatment, giving manufacturers a non-stick alternative that supports cleaner, more stable and more efficient production. FDA-compliant, ClearCycle+ helps customers meet tighter material requirements without sacrificing line performance.

Enabling the Next Generation of Wearable Drug Delivery

TekniPlex Healthcare will also showcase its flexible film reservoir technology for wearable liquid drug delivery, developed to combine the barrier protection required for sensitive biologics with the flexibility and design freedom needed for next-generation on-body devices.

High-barrier film structures help protect sensitive formulations from moisture and oxygen, while thermoformable reservoirs can be shaped around the required dose, device architecture, and patient experience.

Thin, lightweight and break resistant film formats can support the development of smaller, lighter and more comfortable wearable devices. The platform builds on TekniPlex Healthcare's expertise in barrier films, sealing technologies and medical-grade processing.

An Integrated Material Science Platform for Eye Care

The company's third major focus at CPHI Milan will be its growing ophthalmic solutions portfolio, which connects advanced materials, precision components and drug delivery solutions across the ophthalmic ecosystem.

TekniPlex Healthcare offers high-barrier materials designed to protect moisture and oxygen sensitive ophthalmic formulations, along with materials and systems supporting sterility from filling through final product use.

Beyond materials engineered for optical clarity, surface quality and formulation compatibility, the portfolio reflects TekniPlex Healthcare's broader ophthalmic ecosystem approach, encompassing drug delivery solutions and R&D and development support that help customers respond to evolving formulation and regulatory requirements.

By bringing these capabilities together, TekniPlex Healthcare aims to provide pharmaceutical and medical device companies with one integrated materials science partner from material selection through delivery.

###

About TekniPlex Healthcare

TekniPlex Healthcare utilizes advanced materials science expertise and technologies to develop and deliver critical solutions for medical and diagnostic devices, drug delivery systems and sterile barrier healthcare packaging applications. With a global reach, the division's deep understanding of the greater pharmaceuticals and medical landscape helps it produce exemplary barrier properties for drugs and precision medical devices for interventional and therapeutic procedures.

In the medical device niche, TekniPlex Healthcare embodies a comprehensive CDMO partner capable of servicing every stage of the product life cycle, from design and development through component manufacturing and final assembly. Throughout its broad purview, the division's ever-evolving portfolio helps meet demands for high-leverage medicines and mission-critical healthcare products that benefit care providers and patients. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com/healthcare.

Contact Info



Natalia Rivera

natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com

+1 480-395-3130

Attachment