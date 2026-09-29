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The fairs will highlight the latest achievements in innovation and technology, reflecting global trends in industrial upgrading and digital transformation.At a press conference held today to introduce the four fairs, HKTDC Associate Executive Director Silas Chu said: 'The Hong Kong SAR Government's latest Policy Address and first Five-Year Plan underscore the importance of consolidating and enhancing Hong Kong's status as an international trade centre, expediting the city's development into an international innovation and technology (I&T) centre and advancing the adoption and development of AI. In support of these strategic directions, the HKTDC is introducing several new elements at this year's October fairs, including a new Future Industries Zone at the Autumn Electronics Fair, expanded showcases and business-matching opportunities for AI and robotics technologies to help companies connect with funding, talent, technology and international markets. A dedicated GoGlobal Connect Zone will also be set up at the venue to provide advisory services for businesses, encouraging more Chinese Mainland enterprises to leverage Hong Kong as a platform for expanding into international markets. The two lighting fairs, meanwhile, will focus on key industry trends related to smart connectivity, healthy living, immersive spatial experiences and sustainability.'New Future Industries Zone demonstrates synergies in the innovation and tech ecosystemThe Autumn Electronics Fair and electronicAsia kick off in mid-October, bringing together over 3,200 exhibitors from 15 countries and regions. In support of the national strategy to foster future industries, this year's Electronics Fair will introduce the new Future Industries Zone. Supported by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government, the zone is jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association (HKEIA), with participation from some of Hong Kong's leading innovation and technology institutions. The zone will focus on five key themes: Future Computing, Future Manufacturing, Future Marine & Quantum Technologies, Future Microelectronics and Future Wellness. In addition to industry leaders such as Lenovo, AV Concept and GP Energy Tech, more than 100 exhibitors will be showcasing a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions.In addition, a series of thematic events and forums centred on the five key themes will be held during the fair. The distinguished speaker lineup includes Jeffrey Lam, Member of the Executive Council and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Hung Shui Kiu Industry Park Company Limited; Vincent Ma, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park Limited; Clara Chan, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Investment Corporation Limited; and Allen Yeung, President (Hong Kong) of the Greater Bay Area International Information Technology Industry Association.Another highlight in the Future Industries Zone will be the announcement of the Top 100 Future Industries Pioneer List, which aims to identify innovative products and solutions with strong commercial value. The fair will also feature a start-up pitching competition, as well as thematic forums dedicated to technology talent development and industry application matching, fostering closer collaboration between innovation, talent and business opportunities.GoGlobal Connect Zone helps enterprises expand into global marketsAs a core member of the Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global, spearheaded by the HKSAR Government, the HKTDC is setting up a dedicated GoGlobal Connect Zone at the Electronics Fair to help Chinese Mainland companies connect with international markets through Hong Kong's professional services providers. A series of "GoGlobal" themed forums will also be held, including 'Scaling Smart Consumer Innovations Worldwide', featuring representatives from the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation (HKECIC), TechNode and Hang Seng Bank. The forum will explore key strategies for overseas expansion, covering topics such as market entry, financing and risk management, smart manufacturing, sustainability, compliance and certification, and brand building.In addition, representatives from OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) will share insights on the ASEAN manufacturing ecosystem in the 'Navigate the Opportunities and Challenges of Overseas Expansion and Next Frontier of Growth' session, helping companies interested in expanding into ASEAN markets gain a deeper understanding of the region's economic environment, tax policies, business expansion practices and the latest market trends.Spotlight on highlighted themes: AI and Robotics, Smart Wellness and NEXTEntertainmentThe Autumn Electronics Fair will showcase the latest consumer electronics products and innovative technologies, with three highlighted themes: AI & Robotics, Smart Wellness and NEXTEntertainment. Related products will be featured at various thematic zones across the fair. As the convergence of AI and robotics continues to accelerate, this year's fair will showcase more than 120 robots, primarily in RoboPark, demonstrating applications across four key scenarios: Commercial & Services, Industrial & Logistics, Entertainment & Social, and Healthcare & Rehabilitation.The impressive lineup includes AgiBot, the world's leading humanoid robot manufacturer by shipment volume in the first half of 2026[1]; the Shenzhen Honor Smart Technology Development Co., Ltd.'s humanoid robot, winner of the 2026 Beijing E-Town Half Marathon; Booster Robotics, champion of the 2026 RoboCup; UBTECH, one of the 'Shenzhen Eight Great Guardians of Embodied Intelligence', which will present the world's first next-generation full-sized humanoid robot designed for 'urban coexistence' and several prominent technology companies from the 'Shenzhen Eight Great Guardians' and 'Hangzhou Six Little Dragons', including AI' Robotics, Digit Robotics, EngineAI, DexForce and Deep Robotics. In addition, VIGX Technology Co., Ltd. will showcase the world's first 'pocket-sized' AI exoskeleton robot, designed to overcome the bulkiness of traditional industrial exoskeletons while being portable and easy to wear.RoboPark will also feature multiple interactive experiences and showcase zones, including the RoboDog Garden for robot dog demonstrations, a robot football exhibition, the Robot Dance Battle performance, the Coffee & Popcorn Station where robots serve coffee and popcorn, as well as interactive photo spots, allowing visitors to experience firsthand the applications of robotics technology in diverse scenarios.Another highlighted theme, Smart Wellness, will cover digital health devices, smart wearables, personal care technologies, gerontech and healthy living electronics, reflecting the growing demand for solutions related to technology-enabled health management and improved quality of life. NEXTEntertainment, meanwhile, will feature extended reality (XR) technologies, smart gaming devices, digital content creation tools, AI-powered entertainment solutions and innovative consumer electronics, enhancing entertainment experiences and digital content creation capabilities.Showcasing renowned brands and start-ups with the Immersive Experience ZoneThe Autumn Electronics Fair will feature more than 20 themed zones, including the Hall of Fame, showcasing products from more than 560 renowned electronics brands. First-time exhibitors include companies such as HiFuture, Aoni and ZENS.The RISE Avenue zone will bring together emerging brands, featuring products ranging from gaming equipment to home entertainment systems. Another spotlight area, Adventure Hub, will include the Immersive Experience Zone, where creative technology companies will present the latest interactive gaming experiences and demonstrate virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies. Visitors can try experiences such as brainwave-controlled sensors that enable users to operate games using concentration alone, without any physical controls.Over 120 emerging enterprises and start-ups will participate in the fair, primarily in the "Startup Zone', with both the Internet of Things Hong Kong Association (IOTHK) and JimHang Academy leading groups of start-ups to showcase technologies and solutions that address real business challenges. And the Tech Hall will spotlight professional AI-driven data and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions across various industries, including intelligent monitoring systems for transportation applications.Concurrent electronicAsia to drive industry upgradingJointly organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd and held concurrently with the Electronics Fair, electronicAsia (eAsia) will bring together exhibitors engaged in semiconductors, sensors, electronic components and manufacturing technologies. The exhibition will demonstrate how the electronics supply chain is adapting to the growing demands of AI development and digital transformation, helping enterprises seize opportunities arising from the next wave of industrial upgrading. Exhibitors including Easttop Display and Microtech Technology will unveil their latest products at the fair.Symposium on Innovation and Technology to spotlight AI and smart infrastructureA series of forums, seminars and networking events will be held during the Autumn Electronics Fair. Among the highlights is the annual Symposium on Innovation and Technology, jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics and Technologies Association (HKETA) under the theme "AI-Driven Security & The Next-Gen Infrastructure". Distinguished speakers include Alexander Gerfer, Chief Technology Officer of Wurth Elektronik Group, who will discuss how electronics technologies are powering the future of AI and intelligent systems; Dr Charles Cheung, Adjunct Associate Professor of the Department of Mathematics at Hong Kong Baptist University, who will explore how businesses can translate AI capabilities into operational excellence, innovation and business growth; and Silvia Lam Ihensekhien, Chief Security Advisor Microsoft, who will share insights into building resilient infrastructure to support AI-driven enterprises and enhance operational efficiency and competitiveness.The Hong Kong Electronics Forum, jointly organised by the HKTDC, MMI Asia Pte Ltd and the HKEIA and co-organised by Hong Kong Institute of Engineers, will explore how AI, sustainability and technological innovation are shaping the future of the electronics industry. The exhibition will also feature a series of start-up-focused activities, including enterprise-investor matching sessions, the Hong Kong Value Creation for Technology: Pitching Competition, and mentorship programmes, providing start-ups with valuable opportunities to showcase innovative ideas, expand investor networks and secure funding support to strengthen their competitiveness.Top-tier lighting technologies and global industry leaders converge at twin lighting fairsAs premier annual events for the global lighting and lighting products industry, the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo are expected to bring together some 3,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions. Under the theme 'Beyond Illumination', the twin lighting fairs will showcase the integration of smart technologies, sustainability, design aesthetics and lighting applications through a diverse range of thematic zones and activities. The fairs will highlight emerging industry trends and further reinforce their position as flagship platforms for the lighting industry in Asia and around the world.Leading global smart lighting and IoT industry alliances will participate in the Autumn Lighting Fair, including the Connectivity Standards Alliance, the DALI Alliance, the SILA-EMN Alliance, the Zhaga Consortium and, making its debut at the fair, KNX, the global standard for smart building and home automation.KNX, together with GVS Smart, will showcase the award-winning KNX Smart Touch S7 control panel, recipient of leading industry honours including the Red Dot Award, A' Design Award and BDA Product Design Award. This product enables centralised control of lighting, curtains, air-conditioning systems and multiple smart home scenarios, allowing users to create personalised lighting environments and enjoy a seamless smart living experience.Hong Kong exhibitor Dimon Technology will showcase its advanced theatre lighting technologies deployed at the WestK Performing Arts Centre. The company has also provided intelligent lighting solutions for the International Gateway Centre (IGC), designed by internationally renowned architectural firm Zaha Hadid Architects, demonstrating the capability of Hong Kong lighting enterprises in delivering premium lighting technologies for landmark development projects.Hall of Connected Lighting returns with immersive lighting experiencesA highlight of the Autumn Lighting Fair, the Hall of Connected Lighting will feature more than 60 leading brands, including local brand Dimon and Viliya; TUYA and Inventronics from the Chinese Mainland; Viso Systems from Denmark; Casambi from Finland; and Signify from the Netherlands. The zone will feature immersive lighting installations and application-based displays, enabling visitors to explore the latest smart lighting products and solutions through interactive light-and-shadow experiences.Among the highlights, Signify will collaborate with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to present a racing simulator experience that extends the excitement of motorsport beyond the screen into a physical environment through innovative lighting technologies. Two professional racing simulators will allow visitors to experience the thrill of high-speed driving and sharp cornering in a highly immersive setting.Premium decorative lighting brand Viliya will create Mirrorverse, an immersive mirrored art installation featuring its popular Starburst crystal chandeliers and sophisticated table lamps. The installation will demonstrate how decorative lighting can shape ambience, elevate interior design and create distinctive spatial experiences.Meanwhile, Casambi, the world's leading wireless smart lighting control platform, will once again host its Artisan Cafe concept space at the fair. Together with renowned international lighting brand Formalighting and 12 partners from Europe, the United States and the Asia-Pacific region, Casambi will showcase its open and interconnected smart lighting ecosystem through technical presentations and application sharing.New LED Display Solution Zone creates a commercial display ecosystemExpanding the event's product scope, the Autumn Lighting Fair will launch the new LED Display Solution Zone to foster the development of a commercial LED display ecosystem. The zone will feature LED video walls, commercial displays, transparent and flexible LED panels, immersive audio-visual systems and integrated display solutions, covering applications ranging from retail environments and corporate presentations to exhibitions, virtual production and major commercial projects.First-time exhibitor Ledman Hong Kong will present the QS Series IceScreen LED Display, which was deployed at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games. Featuring large-scale 8K display technology, the solution delivers highly realistic and impactful visual experiences. The company will also introduce the LEDHUB Smart Conference Solution, which integrates large-format display, video conferencing and collaboration functions into a single platform. Winner of the 2025 TITAN Innovation Awards Gold Award, the solution has been adopted by leading institutions including The University of Hong Kong, the University of Warwick and Fudan University.Another signature zone, the Hall of Aurora, will feature some 500 renowned brands offering high-quality lighting products. Exhibitors include Hong Kong industry pioneers Prosperity Lamps & Components and Profiled Group, mainland brands Eaglerise, FSL and Leedarson, and international brands such as Finland's Lival, Germany's Cupower and Italy's Beghelli. Other featured zones include Commercial Lighting, Residential Lighting and LED Essentials.Outdoor and Tech Light Expo focuses on emerging smart city lighting trendsThe Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will showcase a wide range of outdoor, commercial and industrial lighting products and solutions across three major zones: Smart Pole and Solution; Outdoor, Industrial and Technical Lighting; and Landscape and Architectural Lighting. The expo will present newly introduced photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage solutions to help cities enhance energy efficiency, alongside lighting applications for smart city development, industrial environments, professional settings, landscape projects and architectural illumination.Expo exhibitor Fonda Technology will showcase intelligent lighting solutions based on its FondaCity AIoT Cloud Platform within the Smart Pole and Solution zone, incorporating solar energy, motion sensing and various communication technologies. Approximately 70,000 smart streetlight control devices have already been deployed under Hong Kong's New Territories West smart lighting project. In addition to enabling precision lighting control, the system allows city managers to monitor operational conditions in real time via an AIoT platform, significantly enhancing urban management efficiency.At the Outdoor, Industrial and Technical Lighting zone, exhibitor Zhejiang Ouruijie Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. will showcase its L10A Starship Flood Luminaire, winner of the Aladdin Lighting Award 2026 - National Best Lighting Product Award. Inspired by aircraft carrier design, the product combines a distinctive appearance with innovative lighting technology.The Landscape and Architectural Lighting zone will showcase how lighting can create unique urban atmospheres while enhancing the safety, functionality and aesthetics of public spaces.Throughout the fair period, the two lighting fairs will join hands with leading international lighting organisations to present a series of seminars, product launches and networking events.The Innovative Lighting Design Forum will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 27 October under the theme 'Treasures of Light: Artistic Brilliance Beyond Exhibitions'. Three renowned lighting designers behind internationally acclaimed landmark projects will share the latest trends and insights, including Dr Yan Liu, Design Director, China of AT Design & Consulting Co Ltd, whose portfolio includes landmark projects such as the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Palace Museum in Beijing; Adam Meredith, Lighting Designer at MEGS Lighting from Australia, who has led lighting design projects for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and M+ in Hong Kong; and Omar Elkerm, Lighting Design Manager (Africa) at Signify, who led the lighting design for several major pyramid illumination projects in Egypt.On the same day, the fair will collaborate with the Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) to launch a brand-new event, 'Award-winning Illumination: Highlights from the IES Illumination Awards'. Winners of the prestigious IES Illumination Awards will share insights into the artistic and technical evolution of lighting design across different sectors. Featured speakers include Hiroyasu Shoji, Representative and Lighting Designer of Lightdesign Inc., who led the lighting design for the Grand Ring at Expo 2025 Osaka, and Kelly Jones, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of Lighting Design Alliance, whose portfolio includes numerous projects for Disney and Universal Studios.The fair will also partner with Women in Lighting (WIL) for the first time to present 'Circularity in Lighting Design' on 28 October. Leading female designers from around the world will discuss sustainable lighting design and the application of circular economy principles in the industry. Speakers include Yah Li Toh, Founder and Principal of Light Collab, who designed the lighting for the Singapore Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Pavlina Akritas, Founder of Akritas Lighting Design, known for her work on lighting projects for some of the world's most prestigious luxury brands.Another key event, the Connected Lighting Forum, will once again be co-organised with the Shanghai Pudong Intelligent Lighting Association (SILA). Under the theme 'Healing Light for the Future: Illuminating Emotional Well-being', the forum will explore developments in intelligent and human-centric lighting technologies and their role in supporting emotional wellness, featuring case studies on the therapeutic applications of light.At AsiaWorld-Expo, a series of exhibitor and buyer activities will be held. Among the highlights, a seminar titled 'Smart Tech Integration in Outdoor Lighting' on 27 October will bring together experts from the Alliance of Smart Pole Industry and another industry organisation to examine how AI is driving the next generation of smart pole applications.To facilitate sourcing and business networking across the fairs, a complimentary shuttle bus service will be provided for exhibitors and buyers between the HKCEC and AsiaWorld-Expo throughout the exhibition period.The four exhibitions will continue to adopt the HKTDC's EXHIBITION+ hybrid exhibition model, combining physical and online participation. In addition to attending the fairs in person, exhibitors and buyers can utilise the Click2Match smart business matching platform to connect, source and conduct business discussions online.The online exhibition period for the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia will run from 6 to 23 October, while the online exhibitions for the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will be available from 19 October to 6 November, enabling businesses to extend their sourcing and networking activities beyond the physical fair dates.[1] Source: Counterpoint Research: Global Humanoid Robot Shipment Report for H1 2026, published on 20 August 2026.Photo download: https://bit.ly/3VBQ6dmPresenting highlights of the Autumn Electronics Fair, electronicAsia, the Autumn Lighting Fair and the International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo at today's press conference are: Silas Chu (centre), Associate Executive Director of the HKTDC; Steve Chuang (left), Chairman of the HKTDC Electronics/Electrical Appliances Industries Advisory Committee; and Alvin Lee (right), Chairman of the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies AssociationUBTECH's Walker C1 robot performs a waltz at the press conference, demonstrating its agility, fluid motion and remarkable balance capabilitiesVIGX Technologies Limited presents its latest innovation - the world's first 'pocket-sized' AI exoskeleton robot, designed to overcome the bulkiness of traditional industrial exoskeletons while being portable and easy to wearManna Pacific (HK) Limited showcases an AI-powered indoor fitness screen that combines real-time motion tracking and visual guidance to help users improve posture accuracy, body coordination and workout safety.Prosperity Lamps & Components' SYMPL FUSION seamlessly integrates intelligent control and dynamic lighting, supporting multiple protocols including DALI, KNX and DMX to combine smart management with creative lighting applicationsFirst-time exhibitor Ledman Hong Kong showcases its LEDHUB Smart Conference Solution, an all-in-one platform that integrates large-format display, video conferencing and collaboration functionsSunpu-Opto (HK) Limited displays its 360 Round Tube RGB Table Lamp with a high-performance RGB LED module, creating an immersive atmosphere with dynamic colour-changing lightZhejiang Fonda Technology Co., Ltd. presents its multifunctional smart pole solution, which has been deployed in a project in Hong Kong's New Territories West. Supported by approximately 70,000 smart streetlight controllers and an AIoT cloud platform, the solution enhances lighting management efficiencyWebsites- Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition): https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkelectronicsfairae/en- electronicAsia: https://www.hktdc.com/event/electronicasia/en- Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition): https://www.hktdc.com/event/hklightingfairae/en- Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkotlexpo/enMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) & electronicAsiaKaty Wong Tel: (852) 2584 4524 Email: katy.ky.wong@hktdc.orgClayton Lauw Tel: (852) 2584 4472 Email: clayton.y.lauw@hktdc.orgHong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) &Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light ExpoChristy Lee Tel: (852) 2584 4369 Email: christy.wn.lee@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.