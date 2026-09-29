Montlick Injury Attorneys: Team Montlick Racing Sweeps Clearwater Offshore Nationals, Strengthens Championship Run

Two commanding wins mark Team Montlick's strongest performance of the season

ATLANTA, GA AND CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / The Montlick Racing team delivered its most impressive performance of the season at the XINSURANCE Clearwater Offshore Nationals, capturing victories in two days of racing and strengthening their chances to win the 2026 APBA National Championship and UIM World Championship. A 2026 national championship victory would mark the team's second consecutive national title.

The Montlick Racing team dominated the first race, crossing the finish line with an impressive 40-second lead over the second position boat. Driver Logan Adan and throttleman Giovanni Carpitella picked up additional speed in the turns, with the Doug Wright catamaran performing exceptionally well in the corners and helping the team build a decisive advantage.

The momentum continued on day two. The Montlick powerboat took control almost immediately, overtaking the second position boat during the first half of the opening lap and building a significant lead. The race was called early on lap eight of the scheduled 10 laps, when the EWB Supercat boat spun out in the second turn. Team Montlick held a 10-second lead when the race ended, securing its second victory of the weekend.

"This was an incredible weekend for Montlick Racing," said Nikki Montlick, President of Montlick Injury Attorneys. "Logan, Giovanni and the entire team continue to demonstrate the preparation, skill and determination it takes to compete at the highest level. We are incredibly proud to support them."

Team Montlick continues to build on one of the most successful runs in offshore racing, capturing the 2024 National Championship, earning back-to-back P1 Offshore Triple Crown Championships in 2024 and 2025, and setting a world speed record at the 2025 APBA Offshore Grand Prix in New Orleans-the fastest speed ever recorded in the 500R Factory Stock class on stock Mercury Racing 500R engines.

"We came into Clearwater focused on executing, and everything really came together for us," said Logan Adan, driver of Team Montlick. "To come away with two wins is a huge accomplishment for our entire team, but we know the season isn't over. We have two important races ahead of us, and our focus is on carrying this momentum forward and finishing strong."

The Montlick Racing team has two races remaining in the 2026 season, returning to the water next in Englewood, Florida, before concluding the season at the Key West World Championships during the first week of November.

About Montlick Racing

Montlick Racing is an offshore powerboat racing team proudly sponsored by Montlick Injury Attorneys. Competing at the highest levels of offshore powerboat racing, Montlick Racing represents the values of precision, preparation, teamwork, and excellence while pursuing national and world championship titles.

For more information, visit montlick.com/powerboatraceteam or follow Team Montlick on Instagram.

About Montlick Injury Attorneys

Montlick Injury Attorneys is a personal injury law firm that serves clients nationwide and has protected injured people and their families for more than 40 years. Beyond the courtroom, the firm is deeply committed to strengthening communities through safety education, charitable partnerships, and sponsorships that inspire excellence both on and off the water.

Learn more at montlick.com.

Media Contact:

Jenny Harty

Director of Community Relations

Montlick Injury Attorneys

770-265-7404

jharty@montlick.com

SOURCE: Montlick Injury Attorneys

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/team-montlick-racing-sweeps-clearwater-offshore-nationals-streng-1228093