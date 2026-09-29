PSECU Selects Candescent to Advance Its Digital-First Legacy with Intelligent Banking

Partnership will bring Votiv, Candescent's flagship Intelligent Banking experience, to PSECU members

ATLANTA, GA, AND HARRISBURG, PA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Candescent , defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions, announced that PSECU has selected Candescent to power its digital member experience. This multi-year transformation is designed to strengthen PSECU's position as a technology and experience leader as the credit union enters its next stage of growth.

Digital innovation has long been central to PSECU's model. In 1995, PSECU launched PSECU-at-home and mailed floppy disks to members, enabling them to conduct their banking transactions from home. More than three decades later, PSECU is making another significant investment in the future of banking and the experience it provides to its members.

Following a competitive evaluation, PSECU selected Candescent for its Intelligent Banking strategy and Votiv's capabilities and roadmap. As the experience layer of Candescent's Intelligent Banking Platform, Votiv brings that strategy to life. By connecting unified experiences with real-time intelligence, Votiv will help PSECU move beyond reactive, transaction-based banking toward experiences that better understand members, provide more relevant guidance and help them take action.

"Digital innovation has always been part of how PSECU serves its members, and this partnership represents an important next step in that journey," said George Rudolph, President and CEO of PSECU. "We are investing in the technology and capabilities that will allow us to create more personalized, connected experiences while continuing to deliver the trust and value our members expect from PSECU."

PSECU currently serves more than 545,000 members and manages more than $9 billion in assets. As the credit union approaches $10 billion in assets, the transformation will create a technology and experience foundation designed to support its continued growth and expand the value it delivers to individuals, families, and businesses across Pennsylvania.

"PSECU has a history of using technology to challenge traditional banking models in ways that create greater value for members," said Jason Edelboim, CEO of Candescent. "This is an institution with real digital-first DNA making a bold investment in what comes next. PSECU is also the first new client to select Votiv, validating both our Intelligent Banking strategy and the role Votiv plays in bringing that vision to life. We are proud to welcome PSECU and look forward to building the next era of banking together."

Candescent and PSECU will begin joint planning and implementation as part of the multi-year transformation. The organizations will work closely throughout the journey to align technology, data and the member experience with PSECU's strategy and growth ambitions.

About Candescent

Candescent is defining the era of Intelligent Banking for banks and credit unions. Through its cloud-native Intelligent Banking Platform, Candescent enables institutions to unify data, channels and real-time intelligence to deliver differentiated experiences, accelerate growth and deepen customer and member relationships across account opening, consumer and business banking, and digital and branch experiences. Candescent serves more than 1,300 banks and credit unions representing more than 30 million registered users. For more information, visit www.candescent.com .

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who pooled $90 and made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where collective resources benefit all members. Today, PSECU continues that legacy as Pennsylvania's digital- first credit union, with over $9 billion in assets, an economic impact of over $790 million, more than 545,000 members, and a convenient anytime, anywhere banking model. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. PSECU has been recognized as an Editor's Best Credit Union in PA by CardRates.com, a Best Bank by Money.com, one of America's Best Regional Credit Unions by Newsweek, a Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher, and Forbes' Best-In-State Credit Unions.

Media Contact:

Ryleigh Bannister, Notably

ryleigh@notablypr.com

205-913-1369

SOURCE: Candescent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/psecu-selects-candescent-to-advance-its-digital-first-legacy-with-1228153