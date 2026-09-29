Building products manufacturer CertainTeed has launched Landmark PWR, a direct-to-deck building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) roofing system designed to replace conventional rack-mounted solar arrays. Designed to blend with traditional asphalt shingles, the system combines solar shingles with a specialized fire-barrier underlayment to provide Class A fire protection and wind resistance. The system is based on an 85 W frameless laminate shingle featuring 24 series-connected M10R half-cut monocrystalline cells. The cells have an efficiency of 21.1%. Each solar shingle incorporates two bypass diodes ...

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