The expanded partnership gives insurers seamless access to ICEYE's near-real-time natural catastrophe intelligence through a single trusted provider across the U.S. and London market

Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs, today announced the expansion of its partnership with ICEYE, the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space. Building on a successful collaboration that began in 2024, Insurity now offers ICEYE's complete natural catastrophe intelligence portfolio directly through its SpatialKey platform, providing insurers with a simplified customer experience and broader access to critical catastrophe insights.

Through a single commercial relationship with Insurity, SpatialKey customers can now access ICEYE's full portfolio of natural catastrophe intelligence solutions across the United States and the London insurance market. The expanded collaboration simplifies procurement, strengthens platform integration, and creates a more seamless experience for insurers responding to catastrophic events.

"Our relationship with ICEYE has continued to grow because both organizations share a common goal: helping insurers respond to catastrophe events with greater speed and confidence," said Danielle Dron, VP General Manager, Insurity Analytics. "As catastrophic events become more frequent and severe, insurers need trusted intelligence faster than ever to support underwriting, claims, and response efforts. By bringing ICEYE's complete natural catastrophe intelligence portfolio directly into SpatialKey, we're making those insights easier to access while delivering a more seamless customer experience through a single trusted provider."

Looking ahead, Insurity and ICEYE plan to continue expanding the value of the partnership through broader peril coverage and deeper integration between ICEYE's natural catastrophe intelligence and the SpatialKey platform, giving insurers even more actionable insights throughout the insurance lifecycle.

"We're excited to expand our partnership with Insurity and make our complete portfolio of natural catastrophe intelligence available through the SpatialKey platform," said Paul Barron, Head of Partnerships at ICEYE. "This next phase of our collaboration extends the value of ICEYE's near real-time, objective data to more insurers globally while creating greater integration between our technologies. Together, we're equipping insurers with the trusted insights they need to respond faster, make better decisions, and deliver exceptional service when policyholders need it most."

To learn more about Insurity's partnership with ICEYE, please contact Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com.

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 22 of the top 25 P&C carriers and 7 of the top 10 MGAs in the US and has over 400 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform, unrivaled industry experience, and the industry's most robust analytics offerings, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners and TA Associates. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About ICEYE

ICEYE is the world leader in sovereign intelligence from space. We deliver persistent monitoring capabilities to detect and respond to changes in any location on Earth.

ICEYE owns the world's largest and most advanced SAR (synthetic aperture radar) satellite constellation. To our customers we provide intelligence with unmatched quality, latency and revisit times, in any weather, day or night. To governments who choose to operate their own constellation we provide this proven capability as a sovereign system.

ICEYE-built constellations serve customers in defense and intelligence, environmental monitoring, insurance and emergency management. We enable fast decisions that contribute to a safer future.

Natively European, founded in Finland. ICEYE operates globally with over 1,000 employees.

We're a growing international team of builders. iceye.com/joinus

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260929204534/en/

Contacts:

Elizabeth.Hutchinson@insurity.com



Media contact: press@iceye.com