At RelFest Chicago, Relativity Announces KPMG and Three Global Law Firms to Join Relativity claiR Advanced Access Program

News Summary

At its annual user conference, RelFest Chicago, Relativity announced that KPMG, Latham & Watkins LLP, Ashurst Perkins Coie and Troutman Pepper Locke have joined the Advanced Access program for its conversational AI experience designed specifically for lawyers, Relativity claiR.

KPMG will serve as the program's first alliance partner, while Latham & Watkins LLP, Ashurst Perkins Coie and Troutman Pepper Locke join a group of leading global law firms helping shape claiR ahead of its planned general availability in early 2027.

At RelFest Chicago, attendees can learn more about claiR and explore recent developments across Relativity's broader product and innovation portfolio, including the launch of Assist, expanded Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations, Relativity's plan to bring aiR directly into Microsoft Word through the acquisition of Gavel and investments in legal technology innovators through Rel Labs.

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced that KPMG, Latham & Watkins LLP, Ashurst Perkins Coie and Troutman Pepper Locke have joined the Advanced Access program for Relativity claiR, a conversational AI experience designed specifically for lawyers.

KPMG will serve as the program's first alliance partner, joined by global law firms Latham & Watkins LLP, Ashurst Perkins Coie and Troutman Pepper Locke. These early participants will play a key role in shaping and refining claiR ahead of its planned general availability in early 2027.

"You don't get the best solutions by working in isolation. You get them by bringing together people who see a problem from different angles," said Phil Saunders, CEO of Relativity. "On any significant matter, outside counsel and advisors are working from the same record toward a common goal, each accountable for a distinct part of the process. Advanced Access brings both of those parties into the room while we're building claiR, so we can learn what each of them needs, and how they need to work together. That helps us create something that works in the real world, shaped by people who will actually use it."

The legal record as an intelligence asset

Relativity claiR gives legal practitioners a simple, intuitive way to engage with the full depth of their matter within the secure, governed AI platform where their most consequential legal data already lives.

A customer's Relativity aiR environment typically contains vast amounts of legal data, along with the context and work product built around it. This powerful intelligence is only valuable if teams can easily access it and put it to work. With claiR, legal teams can go from plain-language questions to finished work, exploring the record, drawing connections and producing the insights and memos that carry a matter forward.

"We are excited to support claiR as Relativity continues to turn powerful technology into practical value for lawyers," said David Nides, Global Forensic Technology Leader at KPMG US. "The future of legal technology is not simply finding documents; it is generating actionable intelligence that informs legal strategy and business outcomes."

Perspectives from legal practice

For the participating law firms, Advanced Access gives practicing lawyers an opportunity to work with claiR and offer their perspectives on how conversational AI can support the realities of legal work.

"In the terabyte-scale environments we encounter in modern litigation, we are constantly challenged by the need to sort through tremendous volumes of highly technical materials in developing arguments and answering pivotal fact questions under tight timelines," said Hayden Schottlaender, Partner at Ashurst Perkins Coie. "Being able to query and interact with these previously unthinkable datasets using natural language, while likely improving accuracy from a manual review resulting from a traditional query, is revolutionary."

"Clients don't just want faster answers, they want answers they can rely on. That's the standard we hold any new technology to before we incorporate it into how we work," said Alison Grounds, Managing Partner of Troutman eMerge. "Our case teams eagerly signed up to participate in the Advanced Access program for claiR, putting these advanced features to work and demonstrating how conversational AI can make complex legal data more accessible without sacrificing the governance and defensibility that high-stakes legal work requires."

The growing community shaping claiR

The four new participants join A&O Shearman, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, K&L Gates and Foley & Lardner LLP in the Advanced Access program, which was first announced in August 2026. When generally available, claiR is expected to be included in Relativity aiR integrated pricing at no additional cost.

At RelFest Chicago, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, attendees can learn more about claiR and explore recent developments across Relativity's broader product and innovation portfolio. These include the recent launch of Assist, expanded Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations, Relativity's plan to bring aiR directly into Microsoft Word through the acquisition of Gavel, and investments in emerging legal technology innovators through its Rel Labs investment arm.

To stay informed as development progresses, visit https://resources.relativity.com/relativity-clair-updates-opt-in.html.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its AI platform, Relativity aiR, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

CONTACT: PR@relativity.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/at-relfest-chicago-relativity-announces-kpmg-and-three-global-law-firms-to-join-relativity-clair-advanced-access-program-302892289.html