AWAY INTRODUCES THE SERIES 3 AND SIGNATURE BAG COLLECTIONS, BRINGING A DECADE OF TRAVEL EXPERTISE TO A NEW GENERATION OF PRODUCTS

The new travel essentials launch with a campaign starring two time Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor, playwright, director, and producer, Colman Domingo

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Away, the category-defining travel brand, introduces Series 3 - the evolution of its iconic luggage - and the Signature Bag collection, a line of travel-first bags that blend elevated design with precision organization, made for the journey and life beyond the flight. Together, the collections build on a decade of learnings from millions of travelers, translating real travel needs into thoughtful design.

Award winning actor, playwright, director and producer, Colman Domingo joins Away as the face of the campaign to celebrate the originality, category leadership and earned point of view that have defined Away, and the industry, since its launch in 2016.

"Series 3 and Signature Bags mark a milestone for Away, and a clear signal of where we're taking the brand. Consumers are traveling differently. The category has evolved. And we've spent a decade learning from both. That's shaping everything we do, from how we design and test our products, to how and where we make them available, to the new ways we're showing up in travelers' lives," said Jessica Schinazi, CEO of Away. "These collections aren't a departure from what made Away great. They're the next expression of it. We've obsessed over every detail, big and small, all in service of making the journey better for the traveler. This is what healthy product evolution looks like: protecting what works, innovating where it matters and continuing to raise the bar we set for ourselves."

Series 3 is Away's most significant evolution of the suitcase yet, applying its consumer insights, data and expertise to the details travelers interact with every day. Built around three integrated performance systems - protection, motion and capacity - every element has been designed to make travel feel smoother, simpler and more intuitive.

WhisperGlide 360° Wheels deliver a smoother, quieter roll; StopLock Brakes keep your suitcase from moving when you're not; and the Infinite Height Trolley stops at any height for more personalized handling. Handsfree Hideaway Hooks seamlessly retract into the trolley poles and create an easy place to hang the extras, while Away's patented CompressMore Packing System has been upgraded to make packing more intuitive. Every feature is rooted in customer feedback and engineered for a reason - performance that works in the moments that matter, trip after trip.

Series 3 is available in Away's Classic and Flex styles: Carry-On 3, Bigger Carry-On 3, Medium 3, Large 3, Trunk 3, Carry-On Flex 3, Bigger Carry-On Flex 3, Medium Flex 3, and Large Flex 3. Electric Iris and Chocolate Brown join the brand's core color palette, alongside Jet Black, Navy Blue, Coast Blue, Olive Green, Cherry Red, Blush Pink and Salt White, with Chartreuse Spark debuting as the seasonal color for the holidays. Prices range from $328-$498.

Signature Bags are designed to move at the rhythm of travel - commute to airport, workday to the weekend away - for people who refuse to choose between a bag that looks good and one that works hard.

Softer, refined materials and structured silhouettes pair with tonal trims and polished hardware for an elevated look that extends well beyond the airport. Inside, precision organization puts everything in its place: expanded quick-grab pockets, high-contrast interiors, and an at-a-glance layout that makes packing effortless. An updated and detachable strap adds flexibility, while new tag designs and charm placements make each bag feel distinctly yours - all built to a quality standard made to withstand the realities of everyday life.

The collection includes the Signature Companion Bag, Signature Tote, Signature Weekender, Signature Triple-Zip Duffle, Signature Slim Commuter Backpack, available across Jet Black, Navy Blue, Coast Blue, Olive Green, Dune Taupe and Chocolate Brown. Prices range from $208-$278.

Brought to life through "1 of 1," the campaign takes a cinematic approach to celebrating originality. For Away, that means knowing the traveler, understanding how a bag needs to perform and having the expertise to relentlessly refine every detail. Colman Domingo stars in the campaign because he embodies that same sense of earned perspective: a distinctive point of view grounded in decades of experience and mastery of his craft.

"After decades in this business, I've learned that the difference between good and exceptional comes down to the details; the discipline to keep refining, and the respect for craftsmanship that never lets you settle for 'good enough.' I see that same standard in Away," said Colman Domingo. "I travel with a carry-on, no matter how long the trip, so I need luggage that can keep up: thoughtfully designed, built to last, made for people who take their work seriously. That's craftsmanship I recognize, because it's the same standard I hold myself to."

"Colman has spent years mastering his craft, but he's also built a life around it, and that combination of confidence, character and lived experience is exactly what we wanted to capture in '1 of 1.' He has this incredible ability to be completely himself in whatever room he's in; there's elegance, humor, curiosity and real substance, but none of it is performative," said Schinazi. "Away has always had a similar point of view. We've never wanted to make travel look perfect or tell people who they should be when they travel. We want to make products that meet people where they are and become part of the lives they're actually living. That's what drew us to Colman."

On October 3 and 4, Away will bring the "1 of 1" concept to life in New York City with The Travelers Salon, a consumer-facing activation at Ideal Glass Studios. Created as a gathering place for the people, stories and ideas that make travel worth it, The Travelers Salon will invite guests to experience the new collections and connect through the power of personal stories, poetry and immersive programming.

Series 3 and Signature Bags are available starting today, September 29, at awaytravel.com and in its 16 retail locations in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The "1 of 1" campaign rolls out across linear and streaming TV, digital and social media, and beyond.

About Away

Away, the category-defining travel brand, launched in 2016 on the belief that travel deserved better. What began with one perfectly designed Carry-On has grown into a full range of luggage, bags, and accessories, each engineered for quality, craftsmanship and built for the realities of travel. Over a decade and millions of suitcases later, Away has become a trusted brand that honors the traveler by designing for the fullness of travel. Away is headquartered in New York City, with retail stores across the United States, Canada, and London. Its instantly recognizable luggage can also be seen in airports around the world. The brand has earned notable industry recognition, including Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies" and TIME's "Best Inventions." For more information, visit www.awaytravel.com.

Media Contact

Away

Courtney LaRue

Director of Communications

press@awaytravel.com

Downloadable Assets:

PDP Imagery

Collection Lookbook

Campaign Imagery

Campaign Footage

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