Threat Intelligence Market worth $26.68 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Threat Intelligence Market is projected to grow from USD 13.15 billion in 2026 to USD 26.68 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 500 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Threat Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Threat Intelligence Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 11.55 billion

USD 11.55 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 13.15 billion

USD 13.15 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 26.68 billion

USD 26.68 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 15.2%

Threat Intelligence Market Trends & Insights:

The market for threat intelligence solutions is being fueled by the ever-growing need to adopt threat intelligence solutions for the detection of emerging threats, the tracking of threat actors, and proactive risk management caused by frequent cyberattacks.

By offering, the solutions segment is expected to dominate the market in 2026.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

By vertical, the defense & intelligence segment is expected to record the highest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period.

North America is expected to account for the largest share of approximately 37% of the global Threat Intelligence Market in 2026.

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Rising investments from both private and public sectors are accelerating innovation in threat intelligence, enabling more advanced, AI-driven detection and response capabilities. Recent funding rounds, such as Filigran's USD 35 million to expand its OpenCTI platform and Australia's USD 206.4 million allocation for next-gen cyber tools, are fueling real-time collaboration, regulatory responsiveness, and integrated intelligence platforms. This surge in strategic funding is driving the development of holistic, proactive security solutions that strengthen defenses against evolving cyber threats.

Based on vertical, the defense & intelligence segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Threat intelligence has become a critical pillar of cybersecurity within the defense & intelligence domain, enabling agencies and military organizations to anticipate, detect, and mitigate sophisticated cyber threats with greater precision. With the growing prevalence of state-sponsored attacks and hybrid warfare, governments are significantly increasing investments in cyber threat intelligence to protect critical infrastructure, defense systems, and supply chain networks. For example, the U.S. Department of Defense allocated more than USD 11 billion in FY2023 toward advancing cyber defense capabilities. International collaborations, such as the Five Eyes alliance, NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence, and EU-led initiatives, underscore the importance of intelligence sharing and joint response strategies. A notable case involves a European Union National CERT that adopted a tailored Threat Intelligence Platform to address challenges including fragmented intelligence sharing, GDPR-driven compliance requirements, and limited cyber situational awareness. By implementing a hub-and-spoke architecture, enhancing data governance, and leveraging national cyber sensor networks, the platform strengthened operational visibility and facilitated faster, more coordinated responses. Large-scale cyber defense exercises, such as Locked Shields, further highlight the role of threat intelligence as both a defensive capability and a strategic enabler in modern cyber warfare.

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By solution, the Digital Risk Protection (DRP) segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Digital risk protection (DRP) is a specialized threat intelligence solution that extends security visibility beyond an organization's internal systems to the wider digital ecosystem. It works by continuously monitoring the open web, social media, deep web, and dark web to detect threats such as phishing domains, fake profiles, brand impersonation, credential leaks, or unauthorized data exposure. By providing real-time alerts and automated takedown capabilities, DRP helps organizations neutralize risks before they escalate. This capability is driving market growth as businesses and governments increasingly recognize the importance of protecting their digital footprint and customer trust in a hyperconnected environment. The benefits of DRP include minimizing financial and reputational damage, reducing fraud, ensuring compliance with data protection regulations, and strengthening proactive defense strategies. As adoption grows, DRP is emerging as a critical enabler of threat intelligence, helping organizations transform external threat visibility into actionable security measures.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the Threat Intelligence Market, supported by rapid digitalization, expanding cloud adoption, connected devices, and a rising volume of sophisticated cyberattacks. The region faces an increasingly complex threat environment that is creating stronger demand for real-time threat intelligence, threat actor monitoring, and proactive detection capabilities. According to Fortinet, APAC accounted for 42.4% of global exploitation attempts recorded by its IPS sensors in its 2025 threat landscape analysis, the largest share among regions. Verizon's 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report found that four out of five data breaches in APAC involved system intrusions, while ransomware was present in more than half of regional breaches. Aon also reported that cyber incident frequency among its APAC clients increased substantially during 2024, reflecting the growing exposure of organizations to cyber risks. Recent Group IB intelligence further recorded 695 threat incidents across APAC during August 2026, including data leaks, ransomware events, and hacktivist operations. The combination of expanding attack surfaces, persistent threat actor activity, and increasing cybersecurity requirements is encouraging enterprises and governments across APAC to strengthen intelligence-driven security operations.

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Top Companies in Threat Intelligence Market:

The Top Companies in Threat Intelligence Market are Palo Alto Networks (US), Cisco (US), Check Point (Israel), CrowdStrike (US), IBM (US), Recorded Future Mastercard (US), Google (US), Flashpoint (US), Group-IB (Singapore), Kaspersky (Russia), Trellix (US), Rapid7 (US), Fortinet (US), ReliaQuest (US), CPX (UAE), ZeroFox (US), Orange (France), Anomali (US), Resecurity (US), and Help AG (UAE).

Threat Intelligence Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The Threat Intelligence Market is attracting investment as vendors expand beyond traditional threat feeds and indicator-based intelligence toward AI-powered threat detection, digital risk protection, external attack surface management, threat research, and intelligence-driven security operations. Funding activity is also evident among specialized and emerging providers seeking to strengthen their intelligence capabilities, expand geographic presence, and integrate threat intelligence with broader security platforms. QuoIntelligence has raised a total funding of USD 14.1 million across four funding rounds, supporting its development of cyber threat intelligence and geopolitical risk intelligence capabilities. Flashpoint has raised USD 49 million across seven funding rounds, reflecting investment in its intelligence platform focused on physical security, cyber threats, fraud, and risk management. ReliaQuest has raised USD 1.13 billion across four funding rounds, supporting the expansion of its security operations platform and intelligence-driven cybersecurity capabilities. SEKOIA.IO has raised USD 78.1 million across four funding rounds, supporting its development of an AI-powered security operations platform integrating threat intelligence, detection, and response capabilities. These funding activities indicate continued investor interest in threat intelligence providers that combine specialized intelligence with automated detection, security operations, and broader risk management capabilities.

Revenue Shift Context

The Threat Intelligence Market is increasingly shifting from standalone threat feeds and IOC subscriptions toward integrated, actionable, and automated intelligence platforms. Revenue opportunities are expanding across AI-powered threat analysis, digital risk protection, external attack surface intelligence, threat actor monitoring, dark web intelligence, cloud and identity threat intelligence, and intelligence integrated with SIEM, XDR, SOAR, and security operations platforms. Organizations are increasingly seeking solutions that convert large volumes of external threat data into contextualized intelligence, prioritized risks, and actionable security outcomes. This shift is supporting recurring SaaS subscriptions, intelligence feed licensing, API based consumption, managed intelligence services, and platform-based revenue models. The broader ecosystem is also moving toward consolidated platforms that combine threat intelligence, exposure management, detection, investigation, and automated response, creating opportunities for vendors to expand their addressable revenue streams beyond conventional threat intelligence offerings.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the Threat Intelligence Market are increasingly focused on expanding capabilities across threat intelligence, digital risk protection, cyber asset intelligence, security operations, threat detection, and automated response. Recent transactions demonstrate growing consolidation as established cybersecurity and technology providers seek to integrate external threat visibility and intelligence with broader security platforms. Acquisitions such as Infoblox's acquisition of Axur, ServiceNow's acquisition of Armis, Zscaler's acquisition of Red Canary, and Securonix's acquisition of ThreatQuotient reflect this shift toward integrated security ecosystems. These transactions enable vendors to combine threat data, asset visibility, detection, investigation, and response capabilities, allowing intelligence to become more actionable within security operations. The market is also witnessing increased integration of threat intelligence with AI, exposure management, fraud prevention, cloud security, and identity protection, creating opportunities for vendors to expand beyond traditional threat feeds and IOC-based offerings.

THREAT INTELLIGENCE MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2024-SEPTEMBER 2025

Month &

Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description May 2026 Acquisition Infoblox (US) Axur (Brazil) Infoblox completed the acquisition of Axur

to expand its preemptive security

capabilities through external threat

intelligence, digital risk protection, and AI-

powered threat discovery across the digital

attack surface. April 2026 Acquisition ServiceNow

(US) Armis (US) ServiceNow completed the acquisition of

Armis to strengthen cyber asset intelligence

and risk management across IT, OT, IoT,

medical devices, cloud environments, and

other connected assets. August

2025 Acquisition Zscaler

(US) Red Canary

(US) Zscaler completed the acquisition of Red

Canary to combine threat intelligence,

managed detection and response, security

automation, and AI-driven security

operations capabilities. June 2025 Acquisition Securonix

(US) ThreatQuotient

(US) Securonix completed the acquisition of

ThreatQuotient to integrate external threat

intelligence with AI-driven security

information and event management and

threat detection, investigation, and

response capabilities. December

2024 Acquisition Mastercard

(US) Recorded

Future (US) Mastercard completed the acquisition of

Recorded Future to strengthen its

cybersecurity, identity, fraud prevention,

and real-time intelligence capabilities

through Recorded Future's threat

intelligence platform.

Company Revenue Share Details

The Threat Intelligence Market is characterized by the presence of major cybersecurity and technology providers with broad capabilities across threat intelligence, security operations, cloud security, endpoint protection, network security, and threat detection and response. The top five players, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, IBM, Cisco, and Google, have established strong positions through comprehensive security portfolios, extensive global customer bases, advanced threat research, and integration of intelligence into enterprise security platforms. Other major vendors, including Microsoft, Fortinet, Recorded Future (Mastercard), and Rapid7, strengthen competition through specialized threat intelligence, XDR, SIEM, digital risk protection, vulnerability intelligence, and managed security capabilities. The remaining market is fragmented among dedicated threat intelligence providers, regional cybersecurity vendors, managed security service providers, and emerging companies offering specialized capabilities such as dark web monitoring, external attack surface intelligence, threat actor tracking, malware intelligence, fraud intelligence, and AI-powered threat analysis. The competitive landscape is also evolving as vendors increasingly integrate threat intelligence with AI, security operations, cloud environments, identity security, and automated detection and response.

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