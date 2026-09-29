Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Operation Vivaldi verändert die Kriegsführung: Bodendrohnen-Aktie mit Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
29.09.2026 16:06 Uhr
248 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ANTHONY JOSHUA JOINS ADANTÉ REALTY'S LONDON SHOWCASE AS YENAIER BRINGS A TASTE OF OMAN TO OXFORD STREET

Omani developer takes over Future Stores to showcase its vision for Yenaier, with senior figures
from Oman and the UK, new partnerships and an immersive look at the development

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omani developer Adanté Realty brought a taste of Oman to the heart of London this week, taking over Future Stores on Oxford Street to showcase Yenaier, its new mixed-use development in Sultan Haitham City, Muscat.

Held as part of Reimagine Your Future: Live Oman, the event brought together senior figures from Oman and the UK, investors, business leaders and prospective buyers for an afternoon exploring the ideas, partnerships and developments shaping Adanté's vision for the next generation of Omani real estate.

The event was opened by H.E. Dr Khalfan bin Said Al Shuaili, Oman's Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, before guests heard from speakers including Sudhir Nair, Partner at DLA Piper UK; Dr Thomas Alexander, Chairman of Al Adrak Trading and Contracting; Dr Aadil Alexander, CEO of Adanté Realty; Paul Mulcahy, Chief Commercial Officer of The Lux Collective; and Ahmed Al Mamari, Regional Investment Lead for Europe at Invest Oman.

At the centre of the showcase was Yenaier, Adanté's mixed-use development in Sultan Haitham City. Designed around the natural landscape of Oman, Yenaier brings together residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces within a new destination in Muscat.

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who is an investor in Oman, also featured during the showcase in a special video message following his recent visit to Yenaier.

Anthony Joshua said:

"Yenaier is a reflection of the landscape of Oman, from the sand dunes and mountains to the natural curvature of the land. Bringing those elements into the architectural design is what makes the project so special. For me, it's about capturing every element of Oman and bringing that into the home. It's going to be perfect."

Dr Aadil Thomas Alexander, CEO of Adanté Realty, said:

"Yenaier is about creating more than a collection of buildings. It is about bringing together the places, services and experiences that make a community work, while staying connected to the landscape and character of Oman. Taking this vision to London has given us the opportunity to meet people directly, introduce the development to an international audience and share what we are building with our partners."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthony-joshua-joins-adante-realtys-london-showcase-as-yenaier-brings-a-taste-of-oman-to-oxford-street-302893010.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.