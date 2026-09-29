ANTHONY JOSHUA JOINS ADANTÉ REALTY'S LONDON SHOWCASE AS YENAIER BRINGS A TASTE OF OMAN TO OXFORD STREET

Omani developer takes over Future Stores to showcase its vision for Yenaier, with senior figures

from Oman and the UK, new partnerships and an immersive look at the development

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Omani developer Adanté Realty brought a taste of Oman to the heart of London this week, taking over Future Stores on Oxford Street to showcase Yenaier, its new mixed-use development in Sultan Haitham City, Muscat.

Held as part of Reimagine Your Future: Live Oman, the event brought together senior figures from Oman and the UK, investors, business leaders and prospective buyers for an afternoon exploring the ideas, partnerships and developments shaping Adanté's vision for the next generation of Omani real estate.

The event was opened by H.E. Dr Khalfan bin Said Al Shuaili, Oman's Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, before guests heard from speakers including Sudhir Nair, Partner at DLA Piper UK; Dr Thomas Alexander, Chairman of Al Adrak Trading and Contracting; Dr Aadil Alexander, CEO of Adanté Realty; Paul Mulcahy, Chief Commercial Officer of The Lux Collective; and Ahmed Al Mamari, Regional Investment Lead for Europe at Invest Oman.

At the centre of the showcase was Yenaier, Adanté's mixed-use development in Sultan Haitham City. Designed around the natural landscape of Oman, Yenaier brings together residential, commercial, retail and hospitality spaces within a new destination in Muscat.

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who is an investor in Oman, also featured during the showcase in a special video message following his recent visit to Yenaier.

Anthony Joshua said:

"Yenaier is a reflection of the landscape of Oman, from the sand dunes and mountains to the natural curvature of the land. Bringing those elements into the architectural design is what makes the project so special. For me, it's about capturing every element of Oman and bringing that into the home. It's going to be perfect."

Dr Aadil Thomas Alexander, CEO of Adanté Realty, said:

"Yenaier is about creating more than a collection of buildings. It is about bringing together the places, services and experiences that make a community work, while staying connected to the landscape and character of Oman. Taking this vision to London has given us the opportunity to meet people directly, introduce the development to an international audience and share what we are building with our partners."

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