Neeyamo's Global Payroll Compliance AI Enters Its Third Generation with Multi-Agent Compass

Neeyamo's Compass turns regulatory change into payroll-ready configuration, cross-checked by a council of AI models.

LOS GATOS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neeyamo, the global payroll and Employer of Record provider, today unveiled Compass, the multi-agent AI system now powering compliance across every Neeyamo payroll run in 160+ countries.

Compass reads regulatory change as it is published, determines what it means for each affected payroll, and produces the configuration Neeyamo Payroll needs to apply it. Customers never log in to Compass; they experience it as payroll that is right when the rule changes.

Neeyamo was among the first payroll providers to run generative AI in production, deploying regulatory change detection in 2024 while the industry was still evaluating chat assistants. Compass is the third generation: the first detected change, the second monitored it, this one acts.

Compass runs as specialised agents: monitoring agents scan gazettes, tax authorities, labour ministries, and collective bargaining sources; interpretation agents deconstruct each country's payroll and compliance architecture into a structured blueprint; configuration agents, grounded in the architecture of Neeyamo Payroll itself, produce configuration-ready specifications, not summaries; validation agents audit pay registers and reconcile parallel runs before release. A council of large language models generates every interpretation independently; when they disagree, a payroll professional decides.

Since 2024, Neeyamo's AI has monitored 11,000+ regulatory developments, cut publication-to-recommendation time from three weeks to 48 hours, and produced interpretations reviewers accepted unchanged 94 per cent of the time. Compass also designs new-country implementations and trains associates before a live cycle.

"In 2024 we proved AI could tell us a rule had changed. The harder problem was what to do about it - which countries, which pay elements, with what evidence," said Shakil Gour, SVP and Head of Payroll Product & Integrations. "Compass understands Neeyamo Payroll the way our engineers do, so its output is a change we can apply, not a memo to interpret. Every recommendation is approved by a payroll professional and scored against what they would have done; autonomy is granted rule by rule, only where that record earns it. That is how AI should be allowed to touch pay."

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a technology-enabled provider of Global Payroll and Employer of Record solutions for multinational and micro-multinational organisations, processing payroll natively across 160+ countries with legal entities in 45. Learn more at www.neeyamo.com.

Media contact: Irene Jones, irene.jones@neeyamo.com

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