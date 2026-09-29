Ray C. Anderson Foundation: The Ray Joins America's Great Corridors of Commerce Initiative

This contract leverages advanced geospatial mapping to identify prime highway and railroad right-of-ways for large-scale energy transmission and broadband co-location.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Today, The Ray announced a contract with the Build America Bureau at the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) to provide specialized geospatial analysis and corridor mapping for the America's Great Corridors of Commerce (AGCC) initiative.

AGCC represents a first-of-its-kind, nationwide opportunity to transform existing highway and rail corridors into multi-use arteries capable of carrying high-voltage transmission wires, fiber optic lines, water pipelines, and other critical utility infrastructure.

Under the partnership, The Ray Geospatial Solutions program will deliver advanced Geographic Information System (GIS) analysis and mapping across highway and railroad corridors nationwide. This data-driven approach will identify prime right-of-way (ROW) segments best suited for immediate, large-scale energy transmission and telecommunications development.

"The Ray's expertise is a unique combination of focused GIS capabilities and a decade of investment in planning and scaling energy infrastructure in highway right-of-way."

- Jessie Hong, Geospatial Solutions Director, The Ray

Expanding national energy and telecommunications capacity is vital to sustaining growth in America's high-tech and advanced manufacturing sectors while lowering energy costs for households. By co-locating energy and data infrastructure within existing transportation ROW, the AGCC framework aims to:

Accelerate Delivery: Expedite project timelines for national energy and data grid expansions.

Expedite project timelines for national energy and data grid expansions. Streamline Approvals: Simplify environmental review and permitting actions through pre-identified corridors.

Simplify environmental review and permitting actions through pre-identified corridors. Lower Costs & Generate Revenue: Reduce land acquisition costs for developers while opening new revenue streams for state and federal transportation agencies.

Reduce land acquisition costs for developers while opening new revenue streams for state and federal transportation agencies. Boost Economic Development: Create efficient options to situate emerging industries near primary transport arteries.

Recognized by the White House Council on Environmental Quality as 2026 Permitting Innovators, The Ray's Geospatial Solutions team brings proven spatial intelligence to federal infrastructure priorities.

"Over two years, The Ray will develop the national intelligence to power AGCC's prioritization of corridors and utility co-location projects."

- Allie Kelly, Executive Director

Resources

To explore the spatial data and learn more about highway right-of-way co-location, view the interactive project overview.

Find more stories and multimedia from Ray C. Anderson Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ray-c-anderson-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ray C. Anderson Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-ray-joins-americas-great-corridors-of-commerce-initiative-1228416