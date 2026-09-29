Current Sensor Market worth $6.39 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Current Sensor Market is projected to grow from USD 3.35 billion in 2026 to USD 6.39 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.4%.

Browse 180 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Current Sensor Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Current Sensor Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 3.35 billion

USD 3.35 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 6.39 billion

USD 6.39 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 11.4%

Current Sensor Market Trends & Insights:

The current sensor market is projected to expand rapidly over the next decade, propelled by advancements in current sensor technologies, such as Hall-effect, flux gate, and AMR sensors, which have raised accuracy and dependability levels, prompting extensive applications across multiple industries, including automotive, consumer electronics, and manufacturing. The rising adoption of current sensors in consumer electronics, such as smartphones, laptops, and smart appliances, will continue to present new growth prospects. With increased investments in power infrastructure, electric mobility, and automation, the market is anticipated to grow exponentially during the forecast period.

By Current Sensing Method, Contact-based sensing accounts for the largest share of the Current Sensor Market, representing approximately 72.4% of the market in 2026. Its widespread adoption across automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, and energy & power applications is driven by the need for accurate and reliable current measurement.

By Loop Type, the closed-loop segment is expected to register a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for high-accuracy, electrically isolated, and stable current measurement across electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, industrial automation, and power electronics.

By Offering, Isolated current sensors account for the largest share of the current sensor market, supported by their ability to provide electrical isolation, accurate current measurement, enhanced system safety, and reliable operation in high-voltage and power-intensive applications.

By Technology, Magnetic current sensors are expected to exhibit strong growth in the current sensor market, driven by the increasing adoption of Hall-effect, Tunnel Magnetoresistance (TMR), and other magnetic sensing technologies across electric vehicles, battery systems, industrial equipment, renewable energy, and power conversion applications.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, driven by its strong automotive and electronics manufacturing base, increasing electric vehicle adoption, expanding renewable energy capacity, and growing investments in industrial automation and advanced power electronics.

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The growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), battery-powered systems, renewable energy, and industrial automation is driving the growth of the current sensor market. Organizations are increasingly deploying current sensing solutions to improve power monitoring, energy efficiency, battery management, and system protection across automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, and energy & power applications. In addition, the increasing adoption of advanced sensing technologies, electrification, and high-performance power electronics is accelerating demand for accurate, compact, and reliable current sensors capable of supporting next-generation electrical and electronic systems.

Contact-based sensing to account for largest market share throughout forecast period.

The contact-based sensing segment is likely to hold the largest share of the current sensor market throughout the forecast period, driven by its widespread adoption across automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, and energy & power industries. Contact-based current sensing solutions provide accurate and reliable current measurement and are widely used in applications requiring direct current monitoring for power management, circuit protection, battery monitoring, and motor control. The growing deployment of current sensing solutions across electrical and electronic systems, coupled with increasing demand for reliable power monitoring, is supporting the adoption of contact-based sensing technologies. In addition, their established use across industrial equipment, automotive systems, and power electronics is further contributing to the segment's continued adoption.

Industrial segment to register second-highest CAGR during forecast period.

The industrial segment is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in the current sensor industry, driven by the increasing adoption of automation, robotics, and energy-efficient equipment across manufacturing and industrial plants. As the importance of Industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing grows, the need for accurate current sensing solutions is increasing to support effective power management, motor control, and predictive maintenance in industrial equipment. Current sensors are increasingly used to monitor the performance of motors, pumps, drives, and other electrical equipment to improve energy efficiency and reduce downtime. In addition, the growing adoption of renewable energy sources and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technologies is increasing demand for current sensing solutions across energy storage, power conversion, and distribution systems. The increasing use of power electronics, including variable frequency drives (VFDs), inverters, and power supplies, is further supporting the adoption of advanced current sensing technologies across industrial applications.

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Isolated current sensors to account for largest market share during forecast period.

Based on offering, isolated current sensors hold the largest market share, driven by the increasing demand for electrical isolation, accurate current measurement, and enhanced safety across automotive, industrial, renewable energy, and power electronics applications. Isolated current sensing solutions enable measurement of current while maintaining electrical separation between the sensing circuit and the high-voltage side, making them suitable for applications such as electric vehicle (EV) powertrains, battery management systems (BMS), charging infrastructure, industrial motor drives, and renewable energy inverters. The growing adoption of electrification and high-voltage power systems is further increasing demand for isolated current sensing solutions. In addition, their ability to support reliable power monitoring and protection in demanding operating environments is contributing to their widespread adoption.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the current sensor companies are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., LEM International SA, Melexis, TDK Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, TAMURA Corporation, OMRON Corporation, STMicroelectronics, YAGEO Group, Analog Devices, Inc., Broadcom Inc., and ACEINNA, among others.

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