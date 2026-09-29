HONG KONG, Sept 29, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - On 28 September 2026, the Huatai-PCG HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF (Stock Code: 3569, HKD counter), issued by Huatai-PCG Asset Management Limited (Huatai-PCG), was officially listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong KongThe fund tracks the HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index, the first co-branded index jointly developed by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) and Korea Exchange (KRX). The index brings together leading semiconductor-related companies listed in Hong Kong, China and South Korea, providing investors with a convenient investment tool to participate in Asia's semiconductor value chain. As one of the first exchange traded funds (ETFs) tracking this cross-market index, the product enables investors to access investment opportunities across two key semiconductor markets'Hong Kong, China and South Korea-through a single trading instrument.Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX)HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: "We are delighted to welcome the first ETFs tracking HKEX's cross-market index series. Their launch marks an important step in our efforts to connect Hong Kong with international markets by working with exchanges and partners across Asia and beyond to broaden investor choice. By bringing together opportunities across different markets and sectors, these benchmarks respond to investors' growing demand for diversification and reinforce Hong Kong's role as a gateway connecting the Chinese Mainland with the rest of the world."Huatai-PB Fund Management Co., Ltd. (Huatai-PB)The General Manager of Huatai-PB and Director of Huatai-PCG, Ms. CUI Chun, said: 'The Huatai-PCG HKEX KRX Semiconductor Index ETF links the core supply chain of China's emerging wafer fabrication players with South Korea's global memory chip leaders, capturing upside from the AI-driven semiconductor upcycle. Its 60/40 structural allocation lays the groundwork for potential inclusion in the Southbound ETF Connect. A dedicated offering from Huatai-PCG thanks to HKEX and KRX's great support, it is tailored to meet the asset allocation needs of investors in Hong Kong and Mainland China.'Investment Highlights- Cross-market exposure: A single fund spanning leading semiconductor companies across both Hong Kong, China and South Korea, mitigating concentration risk in any one market;- Aligned with a key sector theme: Focused on the semiconductor industry, consistent with broader global technology and artificial intelligence trends;- Co-branded index backing: Tracking the flagship co-branded index developed jointly by HKEX and KRX, with a clear and established benchmark methodology.About Huatai-PCGHuatai-PCG Asset Management Co., Ltd. ('Huatai-PCG') is registered in Hong Kong, China and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Huatai-PB Fund Management Co., Ltd. ('Huatai-PB'). The business development of Huatai-PCG has gained strong support from both major shareholders of the parent company, Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. and Pacific Century Group. The company obtained approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission on November 29, 2024, and obtained licenses No. 1 (securities trading), No. 4 (providing advice on securities), and No. 9 (providing asset management) issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) on September 12, 2025. As one of the first domestic ETF managers, the parent company Huatai-PB Fund has nearly 20 years of experience in ETF businesses, especially in managing the innovative cross-border index product Huatai-PB China Korea Semiconductor ETF (513310). It has accumulated rich investment management experience in cross market investment, index tracking, and product operation, fully empowering Huatai-PCG to provide investors with more diversified investment choices in the era of global asset allocation.For Media Inquiries:Huatai-PCG Asset Management Co., Ltd.Email: service@huatai-pb.com.hkOfficial website: https://www.huatai-pb.com.hkSource: Huatai-PCG Asset Management LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.